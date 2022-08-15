Quebec COVID-19 infections steady as province prepares fall vaccination campaign

Three more people in Quebec have died due to COVID-19, a total of 16,129, according to public health officials.

Due to a "change in methodology," Quebec says it is unable to provide hospitalization and intensive care numbers for Monday.

On Aug. 13, a total of 8,366 samples were analyzed.

Quebec has added 713 new PCR COVID-19 infections for 1,163,872 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Quebecers have declared 276,121 rapid tests, with 231,054 positive.

In the last 24 hours, 243 were reported, including 213 positive.

Quebec is encouraging people to declare the status of their at-home rapid test so officials can get a clearer picture of infection levels in the province.

There remain 3,457 health care workers absent due to COVID-19-related reasons.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec's health care professionals administered 3,199 more vaccinations for a total of 20,456,928 doses.

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé points out vaccination against the virus does not completely prevent infection, but it does decrease the risk of dire consequences.

Monday, health authorities launched another COVID-19 booster vaccination campaign, targeting people living in CHSLDs and private seniors' residences (RPAs) ahead of a potential uptick in infections this fall.

As of Aug. 11, 91 per cent of the eligible population aged five and up have received a first dose of vaccine, and 56 per cent have received three.

An additional 19 per cent have received four.

The government has not included data for children aged six months to four years old.