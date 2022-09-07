Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations up by 78, 13 more deaths

Wednesday, health officials noted the number of Quebecers in hospital with COVID-19 has increased by 78, for a total of 1,635, including 555 due to COVID-19.

Intensive care admissions are down by two, for a total of 32, including 15 for COVID-19.

There were 13 more deaths, a total of 16,433 -- none in the last 24 hours, 12 between two and seven days ago and one more than a week ago.

On Sept. 5, a total of 10,026 samples were analyzed. Quebec added 924 PCR COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 1,182,668.



A total of 284,882 rapid tests have been declared, with 238,663 positive. In the last 24 hours, those numbers are 186 reported and 157 positive.



Quebec is encouraging people to declare the status of their at-home rapid test so officials can get a clearer picture of infection levels in the province.



There are 3,457 health-care workers absent due to COVID-19-related reasons.

Quebec's health care professionals administered 16,919 more vaccinations for a total of 20,825,747 doses.

Quebec's Health Ministry points out vaccination against the virus does not completely prevent infection, but it does decrease the risk of dire consequences.

As of Sept. 6, 91 per cent of the eligible population aged five and up have received their first dose of a vaccine, 56 per cent have received three and 21 per cent have received four.

The government has not included data for children aged six months to four years old.

Last Thursday, Health Canada approved a Moderna vaccine in adults that targets both the original strain of coronavirus and the Omicron variant.

To be used as a booster dose, this vaccine targets the BA.1 sub-variant of Omicron.

Federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos says a total of 10.5 million doses were expected by the end of September.

Health Canada adds it anticipates there should be enough supply for all Canadians aged 18 and older.

According to Health Canada estimates last week, if 90 per cent rather than 60 per cent of Canadians were up to date with their vaccinations, the level of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 would be reduced by 90 per cent by late fall or early winter.

-- with files from The Canadian Press.