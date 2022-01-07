An additional 180 Quebecers are in hospital Friday to be treated for COVID-19, a total of 2,133 people.

Intensive care admissions are up by 22, for a total of 229 people receiving care.

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé points out more than 50 per cent of people currently hospitalized are non-vaccinated people, though they represent just 10 per cent of the population.

The province's health officials also confirmed 27 more deaths, a total of 11,873.

The number of active infections is now 123,058.

To date, 577,427 people have recovered from the illness.

On Jan. 5, a total of 57,659 samples were analyzed.

Quebec is reporting 16,176 new recorded COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 712,358 since the start of the pandemic.

Public health officials note the actual number of new infections is probably much higher as they have asked people with mild symptoms to stay home and isolate to allow those in specific domains to access PCR testing.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec's health care professionals administered 103,969 more vaccinations in the province; 99,186 doses in the last 24 hours and 4,783 doses before Jan. 6 for a total of 15,503,396 doses.

Outside Quebec, 253,154 doses were given, for a cumulative total of 15,756,550.

VARIANT TRACKER

According to the Institut national de santé publique du Québec (INSPQ), the number of Omicron (B.1.1.529) variant cases is now 4,737, up by 206.

The numbers currently stand at 45,665 Alpha (B.1.1.7), 460 Bêta (B.1.351), 610 Gamma (P.1) and 32,923 Delta (B.1.167.2).