Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU cases continue to go down

The number of Quebecers in hospital to be treated for COVID-19 is continuing to decrease, according to public health officials.

There are now 1,105 people receiving care, down 34 from the day prior.

Intensive care admissions are down by seven, for a total of 24.

The province also confirmed six more deaths, a total of 15,433.

On May 31, a total of 12,159 samples were analyzed.

Quebec also recorded 699 PCR COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 1,067,605 since the start of the pandemic.

A total of 214,613 rapid tests have been registered since the online portal opened, with 176,019 positive tests.

In the last 24 hours, 245 were reported, with 205 of them positive.

Quebec is encouraging people to declare the status of their at-home rapid test so officials can get a clearer picture of infection levels in the province.

There are 3,943 health care workers currently absent due to COVID-19-related reasons.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec's health care professionals administered 6,387 more vaccinations in the province; 6,136 doses in the last 24 hours and 251 doses before June 1 for a total of 19,921,680 doses.

Outside Quebec, 336,483 doses were given, for a cumulative total of 20,258,163.

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé points out that vaccination against the virus does not entirely prevent infection, but it does decrease the risk of dire consequences.

As of Wednesday, 91 per cent of the eligible population aged five and up have received their first dose of a vaccine, 55 per cent have three and 14 per cent have four.