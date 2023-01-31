Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations fall below 1,500

COVID-19-related hospitalizations continued to drop in Quebec, falling below 1,500 for the first time in a while.

According to the latest government report released Tuesday, 1,486 Quebecers with COVID-19 were in hospital, including 455 due to the disease, a drop of 57.

In intensive care, the number of people hospitalized remained stable at 23 across Quebec. Of these, only 16 Quebecers are being treated specifically for the disease.

Just over 2,000 health professionals (2,027) were on leave for reasons related to the disease.

Despite this encouraging record of hospitalizations, deaths continued to be numerous at the beginning of the week.

Authorities reported 13 deaths, 11 of which occurred between two and seven days ago and two more than seven days ago.

On the case side, 531 new infections have been recorded by officials. These data are only partial, however, because access to testing centres is restricted. Quebecers reported 46 positive rapid tests on Monday.

Vaccination continues to move at a snail's pace, with only 1,308 doses administered Monday.