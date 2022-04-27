Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations fall again, another 22 deaths reported

After a day seeing COVID-19 hospitalizations rise again by several dozen, Quebec reported another net drop Wednesday, with 37 fewer hospitalizations overall compared to Tuesday.

That brings the total of Quebecers hospitalized for the virus to 2,372, including 92 in intensive care -- a small increase of two.

Another 22 deaths have been reported from COVID-19.

While Quebec's testing regime is still uneven and only available to a small portion of the population, the positivity rate of the tests may be a more reliable indicator of where the sixth wave is going.

Over the course of April, the rate has fallen fairly steadily to the current 12.6 per cent, from a high of 20 per cent.

The province carried out 2,066 new PCR tests and another 487 Quebecers self-reported positive results from at-home tests.

Another 31,512 vaccine shots have been given out to Quebecers, including about 2,500 third doses, the one that experts say is the most crucial right now, as it gives people maximal immunity with the available vaccines.

Only 54 per cent of Quebecers have their third shots, including 87 per cent of people over 60 and 61 per cent of those aged 40 to 59.

Quebec hasn't yet started reporting the number of fourth doses given out. Right now only those aged 60 and above, plus some younger people with very serious medical conditions, can make appointments for fourth doses, though others have the option to insist on getting them.