Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations drop by 44, with 19 new deaths
Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by 44 on Friday, the Ministry of Health announced. There are now 2,062 patients receiving care in the province's hospitals for the disease, including 61 people in intensive care units, a drop of six from Thursday.
The ministry added that there are currently 4,013 health-care workers absent from work for COVID-19-related reasons, 14 fewer than 24 hours ago.
There were 19 new reported COVID-19 deaths on Friday, bringing the total number of deaths to 17,533 since the start of the pandemic.
NEW CASES
Out of 11,686 PCR tests that were analyzed, 1,221 came back positive. Since March, 2020, Quebec has logged 1,270,133 positive PCR tests.
In addition, 154 self-declared rapid tests were added to the overall total, which is now 266,690.
The ministry is monitoring 463 active COVID-19 outbreaks.
On Dec. 14, a total of 12,148 samples were analyzed.
Health-care professionals in the province administered 19,617 more doses of vaccine, for an overall total of 22,652,973.
Royals keep calm, carry on after Harry and Meghan series
The Royal Family stuck to routine and remained silent Friday over the second half of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan's documentary series, which made hard-hitting claims against Harry's brother, Prince William.
Huge Berlin aquarium bursts, unleashing flood of devastation
A huge aquarium in Berlin burst, spilling debris, water and more than a thousand tropical fish out of the AquaDom tourist attraction in the heart of the German capital early Friday.
'Society let him down,' grieving mother says in warning about sports betting ads
As a sea of sports betting commercials are broadcast across the country, critics say they believe Canada is on the verge of a new 'public health disaster.'
Federal public servants must return to office two or three days a week
Federal public servants will be required to return to the office for two or three days a week, Treasury Board President Mona Fortier announced Thursday.
Prince William's godmother apologizes to woman over racism incident
Prince William's godmother has met to offer her sincere apologies to a woman over 'unacceptable' comments she had made about her race and nationality at an official royal reception last month, Buckingham Palace said on Friday.
Trudeau's call-out yields questions on everything from mermaid sex to dog pants
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau may not have started the day thinking about whether mermaids reproduce like fish or like humans, but that's what one person is asking him to consider.
SNOWFALL WARNING | Winter storm hits Ottawa, cancelling school buses and slowing down the commute
A snowfall warning is in effect for the city of Ottawa, calling for an additional 10 to 20 cm of snow by Saturday morning.
52-year-old man from Switzerland dead after plane crash near Labrador airport
A 52-year-old man from Switzerland is dead after a small plane crashed Wednesday near the airport in the Labrador town of Happy Valley-Goose Bay.
No guarantees, but expert says search of Winnipeg area landfill for women's remains may succeed
In 2002, investigators started a massive search of Robert Pickton's pig farm in British Columbia and eventually found the remains of several women.
It's officially a buyer's market in Toronto, RBC says
It is officially a buyer’s market in many parts of the GTA as the ratio of sales to new listings continues to slide amid an ongoing housing correction, a new report from a major Canadian bank says.
Toronto council calls on Doug Ford to repeal strong mayors bill
Toronto city council is calling on the Doug Ford government to repeal a bill allowing the mayor to pass certain bylaws without a majority vote.
Man critically injured in Scarborough shooting
A man has been rushed to hospital following a shooting in Scarborough early Friday morning, according to Toronto paramedics.
Weekend weather: Snowfall warnings issued in N.B., N.S. and P.E.I. to see mix of rain and snow
Environment Canada has issued a number of snowfall warnings and special weather statements for New Brunswick. Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island will also see a mix of snow and rain this weekend.
Halifax police investigating after man with gunshot wound arrives at hospital
Police are investigating after a man with a gunshot wound arrived at a Dartmouth, N.S., hospital Thursday evening.
TSB investigating runway excursion of jet charter in London, Ontario
The Transportation Safety Board is investigating a Falcon 20 aircraft in London, Ontario Friday
London's Maggie Mac Neil sets new world record at FINA
London Ontario's Maggie Mac Neil has set a new world record at the FINA World Swimming Championships in Melbourne, Australia
Police warn online child exploitation on the rise in London, Ont.
London police are warning the public that online child exploitation in on the rise in the city.
Sudbury restaurant offers customers chance to eat in heated igloos
Northerners will still be able to enjoy patio season as the temperatures drop as a Sudbury restaurant adds heated igloos for customers to dine in.
Ontario woman loses $2,000 deposit when she decides not to buy a car
An Ontario woman says she lost a $2,000 deposit after she bought a used car and then changed her mind.
Calgary police investigate fatal shooting in Douglasdale
Calgary police are investigating a fatal shooting in the community in Douglasdale.
'Really hard to manage,' Airdrie physician, clinic owner says top-up for business costs doesn't go far enough
Some Alberta physicians say the top-up from the province targeting the costs of running a clinic is not enough to tackle inflation, or to help the ongoing shortage of family doctors.
Police offer cash reward as family pleads for answers in 7-year-old Kitchener homicide case
Waterloo regional police are expected to provide an update on a homicide that happened seven years ago.
Pedestrian dies after being struck by a minivan at Kitchener roundabout
Police say a man who was struck by a minivan at a Kitchener roundabout on Wednesday has died.
Family of Waterloo crash victim calling for more safety measures
The family of a man who was hit by a car while walking through a Waterloo roundabout is calling for more pedestrian safety measures.
More snow, frigid temperatures forecast for Metro Vancouver. Is the region ready?
A snow event two weeks ago crippled Metro Vancouver’s roads, bridges and highways, leaving some drivers stranded for hours.
Sunshine Coast homicide victim identified as owner of burning vehicle, IHIT says
Homicide investigators have identified the victim of a homicide that happened on B.C.'s Sunshine Coast in early fall.
Southside home scene of fire early Friday morning
Edmonton firefighters were called to a home in south Edmonton early Friday morning.
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Lengthy cold spell starts this weekend
Here's comes the arctic invasion.
Damage estimated at $600,000 after Chatham-Kent fire
There were no reported injuries after a house fire in Chatham-Kent.
Woman facing break-in and drug charges in Wallaceburg
Chatham-Kent police say a 25-year-old woman is facing charges after breaking into an apartment in Wallaceburg.
'Debris' cleanup complete as Highway 401 on-ramp in Tecumseh reopens
Essex County OPP have reopened a Highway 401 on-ramp in Tecumseh after a closure due to "debris" on the road.
Mill rate and utilities still to be discussed as city budget talks enter day 3
The City of Regina will enter day three of budget deliberations on Friday with the mill rate and utilities still to be debated.
City's homeless have opinions on how to end crisis but say their voices go unheard
Although more than 70 delegates spoke to Regina’s City Council on Wednesday with most addressing homelessness, many of those without a place to live did not appear at city hall.
'Give yourself extra time': Regina airport provides travel tips for the holiday season
With the holiday season one of the busiest travel times of the year, Regina’s International Airport (YQR) said there are a number of ways to make the experience as easy as possible.
SNOWFALL WARNING | Winter storm hits Ottawa, cancelling school buses and slowing down the commute
A snowfall warning is in effect for the city of Ottawa, calling for an additional 10 to 20 cm of snow by Saturday morning.
Final push to build the Toy Mountain in Ottawa
The Salvation Army says it expects to provide toys to 27,500 children in Ottawa this Christmas through the Toy Mountain campaign.
Saskatoon police finding alternative ways to deal with illicit drug charges for minor offenders
Finding alternative ways to deal with illicit drug charges was on the agenda for the Saskatoon Police Board of Commissioners meeting Thursday afternoon.
Flyers in Fairhaven are 'fanning the flames' against the homeless shelter, residents say
A flyer being distributed in Saskatoon's Fairhaven neighbourhood about a newly located homeless shelter is drawing plenty of criticism and praise in the community.
Saskatoon nightclub manslaughter case pushed into new year
The case of a 22-year-old woman charged with the death of another woman at a Saskatoon nightclub has been pushed into the new year.