MONTREAL -- Quebec COVID-19 numbers continue to drop in the province, as active cases, hospitalizations and intensive care numbers all dropped to their lowest points since the fall.

The province reported Saturday that 24 fewer people are in Quebec hospitals receiving care for the novel coronavirus, dropping that total to 283. Of those, 64 people are in intensive care wards, a decrease of three.

The last time hospitalization numbers were below 300 was Oct. 1 when 285 patients were reported.

Quebec added 228 new positive COVID-19 cases, bringing that total to 371,589.

Of those, 357,425 are reported to have recovered from the disease, an increase of 427 from Friday.

The Quebec Institute of Public Health (INSPQ) is reporting 3,014 active COVID-19 cases, a decrease of 201.

The province added four more deaths due to tthe disease, including one in the past 24 hours, and three between May 29 and June 3.

Since the pandemic began, 11,150 people have died due to COVID-19, according to the province. Quebec withdrew two deaths from the overall total after an investigation found they were not attributable to COVID-19.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec health-care professionals administered 94,384 more doses of vaccine, including 92,993 in the past 24 hours.

The province is now reporting that 6,001,080 vaccinations have been administered, which is 64.5 per cent of the population.

Quebec said 10,211 doses of vaccine were administered to Quebecers outside of the province pushing the total to 6,011,291. Of those, 547,417 people are reported to have received both doses of vaccine.

La réponse des Québécois est exceptionnelle.



C’est ce qui me permet de vous dire qu’en date d’hier:

➡️ 6M de doses ont été administrées depuis le début de l’opération de vaccination.

➡️ Les hospitalisations passent sous la barre des 300.



On avance dans la bonne direction. https://t.co/QixNy5JZ9v — Christian Dubé (@cdube_sante) June 5, 2021

REGIONAL DATA

Three regions in Quebec reported more than 20 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday: Montreal (66 new, 131,562 total), Chaudiere-Appalaches (38 new, 19,053 total) and Monteregie (29 new, 50,921 total).