Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations continued to drop on Saturday though the province reported another day with over 30 deaths due to the novel coronavirus.

Net hospitalizations dropped by 94 for a total of 2,447. Of those, 181 people are in intensive care units, a decrease of three.

The Ministry of Health said 168 patients checked into provincial hospitals for care and 262 were discharged.

Of the new patients, 108 were over 60 years old with 50 of those triple-vaccinated, 34 double-vaccinated, 21 unvaccinated and three having received one dose of vaccine.

Of the 60 patients 59 years old and younger, 24 were double-vaccinated, 23 unvaccinated, seven triple-vaccinated and one having received a single dose. Three patients were under five years old and two were between five and 11 and considered fully vaccinated.

Of the 16 patients transferred or admitted to ICUs, five were unvaccinated (four over 60, one under), five were double-vaccinated (three over 60, two under), four were triple-vaccinated (three over 60, one under), one between five and 11 and considered fully vaccinated, and one patient is under five years old.

The ministry says 3,455,648 people are triple-vaccinated, 3,098133 are double-vaccinated, 739,761 are unvaccinated and 199,674 have received one dose of vaccine.

In addition, 660,280 children between five and 11 are considered fully vaccinated, and 404,316 are under five years old and ineligible to receive a vaccine.

There were 33 more deaths reported in the province, bringing the total number of deaths to 13,453.

The province added 2,955 positive cases based on 27,170 PCR tests for a positivity rate of 10.8 per cent.

The ministry is monitoring 1,367 active COVID-19 outbreaks.