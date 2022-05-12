Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations drop again as province logs 25 more deaths

There were 26 fewer people with COVID-19 reported to be in Quebec's hospitals Thursday, continuing a downward trend suggesting the province is on the tail-end of the sixth pandemic wave.

Public health is reporting 1,821 occupied hospital beds in the province with 117 new entries and 143 people no longer in care.

Of those in hospital, 60 are in the ICU, down two from the day before.

As for health-care staff, there were 6,412 absent from work due to the virus, whether that be because they were sick, awaiting results, or withdrawn as a preventative measure.

The government also reported 25 more deaths due to the virus.

Health-care professionals recorded 767 positive PCR tests, which are reserved for select at-risk groups. There were also 252 self-declared rapid tests, which are available to all adults at most pharmacies.

In total, the province logged 1,019 new infections.

Public health is aware of 771 active outbreaks and 15,178 active cases.

Following the analysis of 14,324 PCR tests, public health is reporting a positivity rate of 8.6 per cent, suggesting the virus is still circulating widely.