Hospitalizations are still on the decline in Quebec, dropping by 72 Friday for a total of 1,532 with 84 patients admitted and 156 discharged.

Intensive care numbers rose slightly to 105, an increase of nine, with 20 new entries and 11 discharges.

Twenty-four new deaths were reported, bringing the total to 13,931 since the pandemic began.

Of the new hospitalizations, 55 patients are older than 60, with 31 of them triple-vaccinated, 10 double-vaccinated and one who received a single dose. Ten are unvaccinated and three patients have an unknown status.

There are 29 patients below age 59. Ten are triple-vaccinated, five are double-vaccinated, seven are unvaccinated and three have an unknown vaccination status.

One child between the ages of five and 11 was admitted, while three children below age four were admitted.

As for ICU patients, 11 are triple-vaxxed, two are double-vaxxed and three are unvaccinated. One child below age four was admitted to the ICU as well.

According to Quebec’s health ministry, unvaccinated individuals are currently 7.6 times more likely to be hospitalized for COVID-19 and 15.8 times more likely to end up in the ICU.

Ninety-one per cent of Quebecers aged five and up have received at least one dose of a vaccine.

CASES AND VACCINATIONS

The Quebec Health Ministry recorded 1,542 new cases of the virus Friday, though these numbers are much lower than the actual number of infections, since PCR testing was limited to a small sector of the population.

The province is currently monitoring 740 outbreaks.

Quebec is encouraging people to declare the status of their at-home rapid test so officials can get a clearer picture of infection levels in the province.

A total of 95,132 rapid tests have been declared since the online self-reporting portal opened. Of that number, 74,135 positive tests were registered. On Friday, 381 were reported, with 287 of them positive.

Quebec logged 15,223 more vaccine doses, including 10,296 patients who received their third shot.