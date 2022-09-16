Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations decrease by 29

Quebec reported 21 more COVID-19 deaths on Friday, bringing the total to 16,658 since the pandemic began.

None of those deaths are recorded from the last 24 hours. Seven of them occurred between two and seven days ago, and 14 happened over a week ago.

There are currently 1,543 people with COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals, a decrease of 29 since the previous day, with 90 admissions and 119 discharges.

Of the total hospitalizations, 503 were admitted for reasons directly related to the virus, while the rest tested positive later on.

Meanwhile, 35 people with COVID-19 are in the ICU, a decrease of one, with five entries and six discharges. Of those, 18 were admitted because of the virus.

NEW CASES

The province also logged 731 new positive PCR tests. In addition, 112 more positive rapid tests were self-reported through Quebec's online portal.

As of Friday, there were 3,616 health-care workers absent from the job for reasons related to COVID-19.

The Health Ministry is monitoring 253 outbreaks.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec health-care workers administered 24,346 more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, bringing the total to 20,994,719 shots given.

Ninety-one per cent of eligible Quebecers have received at least one dose, 56 per cent have received three and 22 per cent have received four.