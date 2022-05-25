Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to drop as deaths increase by 21

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Quebec are continuing to trend downwards with a decrease of seven, the province's health ministry reported Wednesday.

The total number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals is now 1,344, with 55 admissions and 62 discharges.

Meanwhile, ICU numbers have dropped by two, with six admissions and eight discharges.

The province also confirmed 21 new deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the total to 15,378 since the pandemic began.

NEW CASES

Quebec logged 584 new cases of the virus, bringing the total number of infections to 1,063,036 since the start of the pandemic. However, this number is assumed to be higher since PCR tests are not available to the general public.

As far as rapid tests go, 216 new results were recorded, with 184 of them positive. A total of 211,580 rapid tests have been declared since the online portal opened.

The health ministry also reported that 4,124 health-care workers are currently absent for reasons related to COVID-19.

The ministry is currently monitoring 325 COVID-19 outbreaks across the province.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec administered 9,800 more vaccinations, it was reported Wednesday, bringing the total doses administered to 19,862,205 .

So far, 91 per cent of eligible Quebecers have received one dose of the vaccine, 55 per cent have received three, and 13 have received four.