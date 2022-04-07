Quebec COVID-19: Here's a reminder of what to do if you think you have the virus
As Quebec settles into this sixth COVID-19 wave, fuelled by the Omicron subvariant BA.2, here's a reminder of what to do if you test positive or start to exhibit symptoms of the virus:
GET TESTED
Get tested if you haven't already.
If you're in a high-priority group, register online for a PCR test.
If not, do a rapid test at home and don't forget to log your results.
If the result is positive, you must self-isolate by following public health guidelines for people with COVID-19.
If the result is negative, self-isolate and do a second rapid test 24 to 36 hours later.
After the second rapid test, if the result is positive, self-isolate, and if it is negative, resume normal activities while following public health rules.
If the result is invalid, do another rapid test using a new testing kit.
Remember that symptoms usually develop five to seven days after exposure to the virus, but may appear over a two to 12 day period.
STAY HOME
To know if you need to self-isolate, take the self-assessment quiz here.
The general rule is you must self-isolate for a minimum of five days from the date your symptoms started or you tested positive.
You may resume activities if your symptoms improve after five days and you have not had a fever for at least 24 hours without taking medication.
During those next five days, you must:
- Wear a mask during all social interactions;
- Stay two metres away from others whenever possible;
- Avoid contact with vulnerable individuals.
If your fever or symptoms persist after five days, continue self-isolating for another five days.
If you are immunosuppressed or have been hospitalized in intensive care for COVID-19, you must self-isolate for 21 days from the date symptoms started or the day you tested positive.
If you are a person with a high risk of complications from infection, speak to your health care professional about potentially being prescribed antiviral drug Paxlovid to alleviate symptoms.
The government notes the risk of getting COVID-19 again within three months of recovering from the virus is low.
Anyone with symptoms, but who recovered from COVID-19 within the last three months, is therefore not obliged to self-isolate; public health orders are still to be followed.
As of Thursday, Quebec has confirmed 989,077 cases of COVID-19 in the province -- an increase of 3,777 in the last 24 hours.
Hospitalizations have also risen by 42, for a total of 1,582, and the number of deaths has increased by 28, for a total of 14,482.
