Quebec COVID-19 deaths surpass 17,000 with nearly 2,000 in hospital

Quebec public health reported Thursday the number of people who have died with COVID-19 in the province has surpassed 17,000.

The total now stands at 17,014, after one person died in the last 24 hours, seven between two and seven days ago, and eight before that.

Meanwhile, hospitalizations decreased. According to Thursday morning's update, 1,925 people are sick with the coronavirus in the province's hospitals -- 610 of whom sought care because of their symptoms.

That total represents an overall decrease of 17 from Wednesday.

There were also fewer patients in the ICU. Public health logged 47 positive patients in intensive care, including 27 who are experiencing serious symptoms. That total saw a net decrease of five.

As for staff, 3,786 health-care workers were absent due to the virus.

Health-care workers recorded 979 new infections among members of high-risk communities eligible to receive PCR tests. There were also 173 self-declared infections discovered through rapid tests, which are available at most pharmacies.

There are 403 known active outbreaks and the Wednesday's positivity rate was 9.3 per cent.

Quebec's COVID-19 dashboard, containing data from Oct. 6, published Thursday (Source: Sante Quebec)