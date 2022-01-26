Another 73 people have died in Quebec due to COVID-19, a total of 13,009 since the start of the pandemic.

There are eight fewer Quebecers in hospital to be treated for COVID-19, a total of 3,270 people.

Intensive care admissions are down by 11, for a total of 252 people receiving care.

Of the new hospitalizations, 16 are under the age of four (an age group not eligible for vaccination) and two are between the ages of five and 11.

An additional 27 people under the age of 59 and 49 aged 60 and older are unvaccinated or received their first dose less than 14 days ago.

Four people under the age of 59 and five aged 60 and older have one dose of vaccine, while 30 people under the age of 59 and 65 aged 60 and older received their second dose of vaccine more than seven days ago.

Four people under the age of 59 and 70 aged 60 and older received their third dose more than seven days ago.

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé points out vaccination does not completely prevent infection, but it does decrease the risk of dire consequences.

The province's seven-day average is 4,735.

On Jan. 24, a total of 38,734 samples were analyzed.

Quebec is reporting 4,150 new recorded COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 845,564 since the start of the pandemic.

Public health officials note the actual number of new infections is probably much higher as they have asked people with mild symptoms to stay home and isolate to give those in high-risk groups access to PCR testing.

Wednesday, Quebec announced it has created a self-declaration platform on its website for people to declare the status of their at-home rapid test in order to get a clearer picture of infection levels in the province.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec's health care professionals administered 86,062 more vaccinations in the province; 80,131 doses in the last 24 hours and 5,931 doses before Jan. 25 for a total of 17,337,953 doses.

Outside Quebec, 270,569 doses were given, for a cumulative total of 17,608,522.

As of Jan. 25, a total of 7,359,045 Quebecers, or 90 per cent of the eligible population aged five and up, have received their first dose of a vaccine and 6,792,515 people, or 83 per cent, have received two.

Of those eligible for a third dose, 3,385,980 Quebecers, or 41 per cent, have received it.