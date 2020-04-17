MONTREAL -- A total of 688 people have died of COVID-19 in Quebec, health authorities announced Friday, as confirmed cases in the province reached 16,798.

That’s up by 58 from the 630 deaths reported Thursday. Total COVID-19 cases in Quebec rose by 941 from the 15,857 announced a day earlier.

As of Friday, 3,068 have recovered from the virus.

There are 1.076 people being treated for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals as of Friday, up 58 from the 1,018 reported Thursday; of those in a hospital, 207 are in intensive care, down by two from the 209 reported a day earlier.

