Quebec added 1,189 new coronavirus cases Monday as overall hospitalizations increased.

There are now 226 people in hospital due to COVID-19 after 20 people were admitted and 13 were no longer receiving care since Sunday.

Of those, 62 people are in the ICU, and overall increase of three.

Public health is monitoring 841 active outbreaks and 10,272 active cases after 977 more people reportedly recovered.

The province reported two more people have died due to the virus.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 455,825 Quebecers have caught COVID-19. Of them, 433,962 have recovered, and 11,589 have died.

Monday's update was based on 28,447 analyzed tests. The positivity rate was 4.2 per cent.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Eight in 10 Quebecers over 5 years old are fully vaccinated, 86 per cent have gotten at least one dose, and 4 per cent have received a third, or "booster" shot.

That's after public health workers administered 19,746 doses since Sunday's update, for a total of 14,012,039 shots in the arms of Quebecers.

Despite being a minority in Quebec, most of Monday's cases were recorded among people who received their first dose less than two weeks prior, or never got a shot at all.

That group accounted for 671 of the 1,189 newly-reported cases, and 11 of 20 new hospitalizations.

Public health says unvaccinated people are 3.3 times more likely to catch COVID-19 and 15.2 times more likely to end up in hospital after getting sick.