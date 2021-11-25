MONTREAL -- Coronavirus cases in Quebec are ramping up yet again with the province logging 902 new infections Thursday, the largest increase in months.

It's the second day in a row the province exceeded highs not seen since September.

The province also reported an increase in deaths due to the virus, which have increased by five, for a total of 11,571.

Quebec public health is monitoring 6,703 active cases and 633 active outbreaks.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 442,246 people have caught COVID-19, of which 423,075 have since recovered.

Hospitalizations decreased by one overall, with 20 people entering care, and 21 no longer receiving it since Wednesday's update.

Of those in hospital, 45 are in the ICU, a decrease of one since the day before.

Thursday's update was based on 29,708 tests, for a positivity rate of 2.6 per cent.

THOUSANDS OF CHILDREN RECEIVE FIRST DOSES

Public health workers administered 7,244 COVID-19 vaccine doses to children aged 5-11 after the government widened the eligible age-range to get the jab this week.

Of the overall eligible population (aged 5 and up), 81 per cent have been fully vaccinated, and 84 per cent have gotten at least one dose.

Those proportions are lower than what was reported on Wednesday, since the eligible population has been expanded.

Public health did not report how many of Thursday's positive cases were recorded among unvaccinated people due to "a technical problem."

It did say that group is 3.8 times more likely to catch COVID-19 than vaccinated people, and 15.5 times more likely to be hospitalized after getting sick.