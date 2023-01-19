Quebec counts 15 new deaths linked to COVID-19
Hospitalizations of patients with COVID-19 in Quebec have continued to decline, but deaths continue to increase, according to government figures.
Health authorities reported 15 deaths Thursday, including one in the last 24 hours. Ten other deaths occurred between two and seven days ago and four more more than seven days ago.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 17,846 deaths.
Health authorities report a drop of 40 patients in Quebec hospitals, bringing the total to 1,819. Of these, 594 people are being treated specifically for the disease.
Forty-eight people are in intensive care, 26 of them due to COVID-19. This is a decrease of four compared to the previous day.
The authorities have also recorded 573 new cases, but this is only a partial figure, as access to screening centres is limited. Quebecers reported 42 positive rapid tests.
As for vaccination, 4,712 Quebecers received an injection on Wednesday.
- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 19, 2023
