

The Canadian Press





The Quebec government could contribute funding to a tunnel that would like Labrador to the island of Newfoundland, Premier Philippe Couillard said on Thursday.

Newfoundland Premier Dwight Ball was in Quebec City on Thursday to sign a cooperation agreement with Quebec on transportation and mining development when the subject was brought up.

The province has proposed a $1.7 billion, 15-year project that would result in a subterranean rail tunnel connecting the two land masses.

Ball said all of Canada would benefit from such a link due to economic boons and boosts to tourism.

The project has already undergone a pre-feasibility study and the province is currently seeking public and private partners to work on the project.

Couillard said Quebec’s interest in the project is “obvious.”