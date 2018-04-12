Quebec could invest in underground Labrador-Newfoundland tunnel
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, April 12, 2018 2:53PM EDT
The Quebec government could contribute funding to a tunnel that would like Labrador to the island of Newfoundland, Premier Philippe Couillard said on Thursday.
Newfoundland Premier Dwight Ball was in Quebec City on Thursday to sign a cooperation agreement with Quebec on transportation and mining development when the subject was brought up.
The province has proposed a $1.7 billion, 15-year project that would result in a subterranean rail tunnel connecting the two land masses.
Ball said all of Canada would benefit from such a link due to economic boons and boosts to tourism.
The project has already undergone a pre-feasibility study and the province is currently seeking public and private partners to work on the project.
Couillard said Quebec’s interest in the project is “obvious.”
