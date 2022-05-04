Quebec could announce lifting of mandatory COVID-19 mask mandate on Wednesday

Quebecers may soon no longer have to wear masks in public places in order to protect against COVID-19.

Quebec's interim National Director of Public Health, Dr. Luc Boileau, is expected to make the announcement Wednesday at 11 a.m. during a COVID-19 update.

The mask mandate is expected to be lifted as of May 14, a date Boileau had already hinted at, at his last press conference on April 28.

At that time, he explained that the peak of the sixth COVID-19 wave had probably passed and a downward trend could be expected in the coming weeks.

He noted that masks would still be required on public transit and in hospitals beyond May 14.

Tuesday, Quebec health officials confirmed 27 more deaths due to COVID-19, an increase of 25 hospitalizations, for a total of 2,195, and 76 patients in intensive care, a decrease of two.

A total of 7,401 health care workers were marked absent for COVID-19-related reasons, such as precautionary withdrawal, isolation or awaiting test results.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 4, 2022.