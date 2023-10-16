Montreal

    • Quebec coroner says more diligent police search could have saved life of Cree teen

    A Quebec coroner says the death of a 16-year-old girl might have been prevented if police had spent more than 10 minutes looking for her.

    A Quebec coroner says the death of a 16-year-old girl might have been prevented had police spent more than 10 minutes looking for her.

    Neebin Icebound died of hypothermia Oct. 9, 2022, in the Cree community of Waswanipi, about 490 kilometres northwest of Quebec City.

    Coroner Karine Spénard says police received a report shortly before 4:30 a.m. that day of a partially naked woman lying on the ground near an elementary school.

    Spénard says it's astonishing the search for the teenager lasted 10 minutes and that Cree and provincial police — as well as the province's police ethics commissioner — should review how officers responded.

    Icebound would be found by passersby around two hours later, about 200 metres from where police had been looking.

    Spénard says Icebound had been drinking with friends, who left her behind when she fell in a ditch.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 16, 2023.  

    Government issues travel warning for Lebanon, suggests Canadians leave

    There have now been five Canadians confirmed killed amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, and follow up continues on the cases of three other missing Canadians, the federal government said. A new warning has also been issued for Canadians in Lebanon: 'consider leaving, while commercial means are still available.'

