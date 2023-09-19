Quebec coroner says father deliberately killed himself and two kids in car crash

Warning: This story contains details about suicide and child killing.

A coroner says a Quebec father intentionally caused a head-on collision in March that killed two of his four children and himself.

Coroner Donald Nicole concluded in his report today that the 42-year-old father died by suicide and the deaths of his two children — a 12-year-old boy and four-year-old girl — were homicides.

Nicole said the family minivan was going 135 kilometres per hour and there was no attempt to brake when the vehicle swerved into oncoming traffic and hit the truck head-on.

The coroner attributed the crash to the father's psychological distress, but added that police found no evidence that the father showed signs of suicidal ideation or psychological distress in the lead up to the homicides.

Emergency services were dispatched to the scene on the afternoon of March 15 on Highway 112 in the small municipality of St-Frederic, about an hour's drive south of Quebec City.

The minivan was carrying a family of six from Adstock, Que., and two children and their mother survived the crash, while the five people in the truck were not injured.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 19, 2023.