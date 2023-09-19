Montreal

    • Quebec coroner says father deliberately killed himself and two kids in car crash

    A coroner says a Quebec father caused a head-on collision intentionally last March, killing two of his four children while taking his own life. A Quebec provincial police emblem is seen on an officer’s uniform in Montreal, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi A coroner says a Quebec father caused a head-on collision intentionally last March, killing two of his four children while taking his own life. A Quebec provincial police emblem is seen on an officer’s uniform in Montreal, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

    Warning: This story contains details about suicide and child killing.

    A coroner says a Quebec father intentionally caused a head-on collision in March that killed two of his four children and himself.

    Coroner Donald Nicole concluded in his report today that the 42-year-old father died by suicide and the deaths of his two children — a 12-year-old boy and four-year-old girl — were homicides.

    Nicole said the family minivan was going 135 kilometres per hour and there was no attempt to brake when the vehicle swerved into oncoming traffic and hit the truck head-on.

    The coroner attributed the crash to the father's psychological distress, but added that police found no evidence that the father showed signs of suicidal ideation or psychological distress in the lead up to the homicides.

    Emergency services were dispatched to the scene on the afternoon of March 15 on Highway 112 in the small municipality of St-Frederic, about an hour's drive south of Quebec City.

    The minivan was carrying a family of six from Adstock, Que., and two children and their mother survived the crash, while the five people in the truck were not injured.

    LIST OF MENTAL HEALTH RESOURCES IN QUEBEC

    If ever you need help, don't hesitate to reach out to:

    Your family doctor (if you have one)
    Your local CLSC, CISSS or CIUSSS: 811
    AMI-Quebec: 514-486-1448
    Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA): 514-521-4993
    Centre Interligne Inc.: (for issues related to sexual orientation): 514-866-0103
    Depressives Anonymous: 514-278-2130
    Groupe d'entraide pour un mieux-être: (GEME): 450-332-4463
    Quebec Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Foundation: 514-727-0012
    Société québécoise de la schizophrénie: 514-251-4000 x3400
    Suicide Action Montreal: 1 866 277 3553
    Suicide Prevention Service: 1 866 APPELLE
    Veterans Affairs Canada: 1 800 268-7708
    If you need immediate assistance, call 911 or go to the nearest hospital.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 19, 2023.

