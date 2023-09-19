Quebec coroner says father deliberately killed himself and two kids in car crash
Warning: This story contains details about suicide and child killing.
A coroner says a Quebec father intentionally caused a head-on collision in March that killed two of his four children and himself.
Coroner Donald Nicole concluded in his report today that the 42-year-old father died by suicide and the deaths of his two children — a 12-year-old boy and four-year-old girl — were homicides.
Nicole said the family minivan was going 135 kilometres per hour and there was no attempt to brake when the vehicle swerved into oncoming traffic and hit the truck head-on.
The coroner attributed the crash to the father's psychological distress, but added that police found no evidence that the father showed signs of suicidal ideation or psychological distress in the lead up to the homicides.
Emergency services were dispatched to the scene on the afternoon of March 15 on Highway 112 in the small municipality of St-Frederic, about an hour's drive south of Quebec City.
The minivan was carrying a family of six from Adstock, Que., and two children and their mother survived the crash, while the five people in the truck were not injured.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 19, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy visiting Canada this week: sources
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will be visiting Canada later this week and will deliver an address to Parliament, CTV News has learned. Zelenskyy is expected to arrive late Thursday.
Canadian housing costs have hit 30-year high, StatCan data shows
Canadians are paying more for rental units than in the last 30 years as inflation continues to climb, Statistics Canada data shows.
These are the foods costing you more, or less, according Canada's latest inflation update
The Consumer Price Index report from Statistics Canada shows a number of food items decreasing in price from July to August 2023, but year-over-year inflation rates remain high. Here's what's costing you more.
OPINION Is tipping getting out of hand? Here are some lessons from other countries
Amid high levels of inflation, many consumers are seeing a rise in requests for gratuities as more businesses ask for tips. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew offers some background on Canada's tipping culture, while looking at common practices around the world.
Trudeau stands by allegation as India denies link to killing of Canadian Sikh leader
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is standing by Canadian intelligence indicating India played a role in the death of a Canadian citizen despite New Delhi calling the claim 'absurd,' and is calling on the country to take the matter 'seriously.'
Russia is weaponizing food, energy and children in war against Ukraine: Zelenskyy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russia is 'weaponizing' everything from food and energy to abducted children in its war against Ukraine.
The UN chief summons world leaders to action. But, he says, they seem 'incapable of coming together'
Insisting that international cooperation is critical, the United Nations chief delivered a dire warning to leaders from across the world Tuesday, declaring that the planet is becoming unhinged with mounting global challenges and geopolitical tensions -- and warning that "we seem incapable of coming together to respond."
WATCH Inflation 'going the wrong way' and more interest rate hikes are possible: economist
For the second consecutive month, Canada's inflation rate has risen, and one economist is warning a spike inflation could mean more rate hikes are ahead.
Canada's inflation rate jumps to 4 per cent, making the BoC's next rate decision harder
Statistics Canada says the country's annual inflation rate rose to four per cent last month, up from 3.3 per cent in July. The rise in inflation was largely driven by gasoline prices.
Toronto
-
'Significant' delays on the QEW after truck bursts into flames near Hamilton
Drivers on the Queen Elizabeth Way should expect delays after a transport truck burst into flames causing a fuel leak at the base of the Burlington Skyway Tuesday.
-
Ontario woman seeking part-time work 'living in a nightmare' after losing $395,000 to job scam
An Ontario woman looking for a part-time job is devastated after losing hundreds of thousands of dollars to an employment scam.
-
'Where I belong': Drake just bought a new house in Houston, Texas
After years of searching, Drake has apparently found a new place to call home – in Houston, Texas.
Atlantic
-
N.L. dentist who allowed jail guard to pull teeth from sedated inmate pleads guilty
A dentist who allowed a Newfoundland and Labrador corrections officer to extract teeth from a sedated inmate has pleaded guilty to assault.
-
'Yes — this is the new normal': Lee damage relatively minor, but more big Maritime storms expected
Post-tropical storm Lee rolled through the region over the weekend, bringing heavy winds and flash flooding, and experts say there's likely more storms to come in the years ahead.
-
Utilities work to repair power losses caused by post-tropical storm Lee
Utilities in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia are working today on remaining outages caused by post-tropical storm Lee.
London
-
LIVE FROM COURT
LIVE FROM COURT Veltman trial, day 9: Detective to continue testimony
The ongoing terrorism-motivated trial of Nathaniel Veltman, accused of intentionally striking a Muslim family in London, Ont. with his pickup truck, enters its ninth day Tuesday as testimony continues.
-
Fatal collision involving pedestrian under investigation
London police are investigating a fatal collision that claimed the life of a pedestrian early Tuesday morning.
-
Charges laid after man robs two London, Ont. businesses at knifepoint
A London man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly robbed two businesses at knifepoint in the city’s north end earlier this month.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Sudbury man jailed 17 years for his role in arson that killed three people
Jared Herrick has been sentenced to 17 years in jail for the deaths of three people killed in an April 2021 arson attack in Sudbury.
-
Gas company working to restore service after leak in downtown Sudbury
Crews from Enbridge worked through the night to repair a gas pipeline damaged during construction in downtown Sudbury and are working to restore service to customers Tuesday.
-
Woman was held hostage, repeatedly assaulted, Timmins police say
A 54-year-old man is facing sexual assault, forcible confinement and numerous other charges connected with a month-long ordeal endured by a Timmins woman.
Calgary
-
Missing teen, 16, last seen in NE Calgary: police
Ethan Hunter-Duvar, 16, was last seen on September 9, 2023, leaving his home in Marlborough, according to the Calgary Police Service.
-
$20K in jewelry believed to have been stolen off of bus at Calgary airport: police
Police believe a bag containing approximately $20,000 worth of jewelry was stolen off a bus at the Calgary airport last month.
-
Aviation will need significant government support to decarbonize: WestJet CEO
The CEO of Canada's second-largest airline says the global push to decarbonize the aviation sector by 2050 will lead to a major increase in ticket prices unless governments step in to offer support.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Person airlifted after Waterloo crash
Waterloo regional police say a cyclist has been airlifted to hospital after a crash in Waterloo.
-
Former Kitchener, Ont. teacher who taped students to chairs found guilty of professional misconduct
The Ontario Teachers College found the teacher's actions amounted to psychological or emotional abuse.
-
Musicians blindsided by K-W Symphony’s cancellation of upcoming season
More than 50 musicians are out of work after the Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony abruptly cancelled its upcoming season.
Vancouver
-
Pets or poultry? B.C. court weighs in on dispute over woman's guinea fowl hens
A Vancouver woman has won her fight with the city and been allowed to keep two guinea fowl hens on her property for the "pure joy of companionship" they provide, a judge has ruled.
-
Police tight-lipped as B.C. Sikh leader's slaying flares international tensions
Homicide investigators have been tight-lipped since Canada's prime minister revealed there are "credible allegations" the Indian government was involved in B.C. Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar's slaying – but said the case remains a priority for local law enforcement.
-
15 charged in riot that erupted after cancelled Lil Baby show in Vancouver
Authorities have announced charges against 15 teenage boys and young men who were allegedly involved in a riot at an East Vancouver music festival last summer.
Edmonton
-
1 charged in fatal hit-and-run in Red Deer
A Red Deer man has been charged after a fatal hit-and-run in that city over the weekend.
-
Shelter-in-place issued on O'Chiese First Nation ends but armed man still at large: RCMP
The shelter-in-place issued for the O'Chiese First Nation early Tuesday has ended but the man RCMP said 'fired shots on police' remained at large.
-
Insured damages from summer storms in Alberta top $300M, estimate shows
Severe storms in Alberta and the Prairies this summer resulted in more than $300 million in insured losses, according to initial estimates from the Insurance Bureau of Canada.
Windsor
-
LIVE FROM COURT
LIVE FROM COURT Veltman trial, day 9: Detective to continue testimony
The ongoing terrorism-motivated trial of Nathaniel Veltman, accused of intentionally striking a Muslim family in London, Ont. with his pickup truck, enters its ninth day Tuesday as testimony continues.
-
Downtown Windsor passport office remains closed. Here’s where to go
The Windsor Service Canada Centre – Passport Services office remains closed, but there are other options for people looking for passport services.
-
WATCH
WATCH Alleged porch pirate caught on camera
Windsor police are looking to identify a porch pirate who was caught on camera sniping a package.
Regina
-
Regina mother charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter in son's death found not guilty
A Regina mother accused of killing her 18-month-old son has been found not guilty of all charges against her.
-
Trial for Sask. hockey coach accused of sexual assault starts in Regina
The trial for a former Saskatchewan hockey coach accused of assault and sexual assault will begin in Regina on Tuesday.
-
Sask. pronoun policy: Judge to hear arguments in injunction application
A hearing for the injunction application filed against the Government of Saskatchewan’s parental inclusion and consent policy is scheduled for Tuesday morning at Regina’s Court of King’s Bench.
Ottawa
-
Environment committee approves plan to drop collection day, send waste to private dumps
The city of Ottawa's environment and climate change committee has approved a plan to drop Fridays as a waste collection day, stop accepting leaf and yard waste in the green bin, and send some garbage to private landfills.
-
18-year-old arrested following Monday morning shooting
Ottawa police have arrested an 18-year-old in connection with a shooting Monday morning.
-
Striking Hydro Ottawa workers agree to deal, IBEW says
The union representing 400 striking Hydro Ottawa workers says they will be back to work on Wednesday after accepting a deal.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. pronoun policy: Judge to hear arguments in injunction application
A hearing for the injunction application filed against the Government of Saskatchewan’s parental inclusion and consent policy is scheduled for Tuesday morning at Regina’s Court of King’s Bench.
-
One man's lifelong quest to find the grave of a Saskatoon pioneer
Obert Friggstad never imagined that buying a house on St. Henry Avenue in Saskatoon’s Exhibition neighbourhood would lead to a lifelong fact-finding mission.
-
Striking Prince Albert city workers 'optimistic' as Sask. labour ministry gets involved in dispute
Sasaktchewan's labour ministry is stepping in to help resolve a dispute between the City of Prince Albert and striking workers.