MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Quebec coroner hears from cops involved in failed arrest that led to officer's death

    Quebec provincial police officer Sgt. Maureen Breau was killed while trying to arrest a man in Louiseville, Que. on March 28, 2023. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press) Quebec provincial police officer Sgt. Maureen Breau was killed while trying to arrest a man in Louiseville, Que. on March 28, 2023. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)
    Share

    A Quebec coroner's inquiry into the deaths of a provincial police sergeant and the man who killed her is hearing Wednesday from police officers who took part in the fatal operation.

    William Berrouard, a Quebec provincial police patrol officer, testified he was taken by surprise when Isaac Brouillard Lessard attacked him with a knife as he tried to arrest him for uttering threats and breaching probation.

    On March 27, 2023, Brouillard Lessard seriously injured Berrouard and stabbed Sgt. Maureen Breau to death before being shot dead by police in his apartment building.

    Berrouard told the inquiry he thought he was going to die from the knife wounds to his head, as he took refuge behind a mattress in the hallway and his colleagues opened fire on Brouillard Lessard.

    The officer testified he and three colleagues had visited the apartment three days earlier after Brouillard Lessard's parents reported that their son was in psychosis and his mental health was deteriorating.

    He said on that day they found Brouillard Lessard was cooperative and did not pose an imminent threat, meaning there was no reason to detain him.

    - This report by The Canadian Press was first published on March 13, 2024.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike

    When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News