    • Quebec coroner calls for lowering blood-alcohol limit for drivers

    A Quebec coroner is recommending that authorities urgently analyze how feasible it would be to lower the blood alcohol limit for drivers from 0.08 mg/100 mL to 0.05 mg/100 mL, and amend the Highway Safety Code accordingly.

    Coroner Yvon Garneau is making this recommendation to the Quebec Transport Ministry and the province's automobile insurance agency (SAAQ) in the investigation report he tabled on Tuesday into the death of Stéphanie Houle on Oct. 1, 2021 in Drummondville.

    Houle was a passenger in a vehicle that was involved in a collision on Hemming Road.

    In his report, Garneau states that blood samples analyzed at the forensics lab, the Laboratoire de sciences judiciaires et de médecine légale, in Montreal revealed a blood alcohol level of nearly twice the legal limit for the driver at the time they lost control of the vehicle. His investigation also showed that some people may have witnessed his alcohol consumption before he took the wheel, driving Houle.

    Garneau also recommended that the ministry, the SAAQ and Éduc'alcool, an alcohol moderation organization, coordinate their efforts to set up awareness-raising activities aimed at reminding the public of the importance of reporting drivers who are or appear to be impaired by alcohol or drugs to the police.

    Similarly, a few years ago, the coroner expressed an interest in having alcohol interlocks installed on all new vehicles sold in Canada.

    - This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 10, 2023.

