MONTREAL -- The Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) is warning Quebec consumers about a phony mortgage broker who tries to solicit financial information from the public.

The AMF said in a news release issued Wednesday that a person who identifies himself as "Sean McCormick” on the phone asks clients for their financial information under the guise of obtaining a mortgage loan for them. He claims to be attached to the firm The Mortgage Alliance Company of Canada Inc.

The person also provides fake approvals from known financial institutions, usually signed by a "Lucio Mancini."

The individual often communicates by phone using the numbers 514-226-1482 or 438-229-2625, and by email at sean_mc2014@hotmail.com.

According to the AMF, no one by the name of Sean McCormick is registered with the AMF or attached to the registered firm The Mortgage Alliance Company of Canada Inc. The AMF advises consumers to verify whether their mortgage broker is in the register of firms.