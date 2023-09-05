Quebec construction trades need to decompartmentalize and increase inter-regional worker mobility: study

Quebec's construction industry is lagging behind Ontario in terms of productivity.

To reduce this gap, trades need to be decompartmentalized and inter-regional worker mobility increased.

The plea comes from the Quebec construction association (ACQ), based on a study it commissioned on productivity in the industry.

The employers' association also carried out a consultation by asking 112 contractors to assess to what extent and by what means their productivity could be increased.

"The average productivity gap between Quebec and Ontario was 7.56 per cent, but this rose to 10.4 per cent in 2022, indicating a certain deterioration. Given the similarity between the two economies, their geographical proximity and the fact that the effects of inflation are taken into account, it is difficult to explain what justifies such a gap," the study states.

The contractors consulted estimated that decompartmentalizing construction trades to make workers more versatile would allow "potential savings" of 10 per cent in working hours, which would reduce the productivity gap with Ontario by a third.

According to the Quebec construction commission, in 2022, the construction industry recorded 210.2 million hours of work. The ACQ, therefore, postulates that 21 million hours of work could be added.

"In plain terms, that's 25 more primary schools that could be built in Quebec," ACQ spokesperson Guillaume Houle said in an interview.

Houle insists that he does not want to decompartmentalize everything and ask electricians or plumbers to do the painting.

However, he would like to see more versatility in trades such as plastering, painting and carpentry.

He points out that "there was a shortfall of 11,000 workers in the construction sector in the first quarter of 2023."

"We're wondering how we can do more with less, given the shortage of workers," said Houle.

WORKER MOBILITY

Another way suggested by the ACQ to increase productivity is to remove barriers to inter-regional worker mobility.

At present, there are rules and a limit on the number of workers a contractor can take with him when he wins a contract in a region other than his own.

"The fact is that employers can't hire just anyone they want at the moment. And that limits healthy competition in the regions," said Houle.

The issue of regional hiring priority was a hot topic during the Charbonneau Commission hearings. This notion is sometimes the cause of friction, when unemployed construction workers in one region see a contractor from another region arrive to work on a site with its own workers.

Other means identified to increase productivity include better training for workers, supervisors and managers.

The ACQ launched the study at a time when Labour Minister Jean Boulet announced a reform of the construction industry for the autumn.

In particular, the minister wants to facilitate recognition of training received outside Quebec and recognition of experience acquired by workers in a construction-related industry.

The issues of inter-regional mobility and decompartmentalization of trades are dear to the hearts of the construction industry unions -- which bodes well for the intense debates to come.