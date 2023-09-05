Quebec construction trades need to decompartmentalize and increase inter-regional worker mobility: study
Quebec's construction industry is lagging behind Ontario in terms of productivity.
To reduce this gap, trades need to be decompartmentalized and inter-regional worker mobility increased.
The plea comes from the Quebec construction association (ACQ), based on a study it commissioned on productivity in the industry.
The employers' association also carried out a consultation by asking 112 contractors to assess to what extent and by what means their productivity could be increased.
"The average productivity gap between Quebec and Ontario was 7.56 per cent, but this rose to 10.4 per cent in 2022, indicating a certain deterioration. Given the similarity between the two economies, their geographical proximity and the fact that the effects of inflation are taken into account, it is difficult to explain what justifies such a gap," the study states.
The contractors consulted estimated that decompartmentalizing construction trades to make workers more versatile would allow "potential savings" of 10 per cent in working hours, which would reduce the productivity gap with Ontario by a third.
According to the Quebec construction commission, in 2022, the construction industry recorded 210.2 million hours of work. The ACQ, therefore, postulates that 21 million hours of work could be added.
"In plain terms, that's 25 more primary schools that could be built in Quebec," ACQ spokesperson Guillaume Houle said in an interview.
Houle insists that he does not want to decompartmentalize everything and ask electricians or plumbers to do the painting.
However, he would like to see more versatility in trades such as plastering, painting and carpentry.
He points out that "there was a shortfall of 11,000 workers in the construction sector in the first quarter of 2023."
"We're wondering how we can do more with less, given the shortage of workers," said Houle.
WORKER MOBILITY
Another way suggested by the ACQ to increase productivity is to remove barriers to inter-regional worker mobility.
At present, there are rules and a limit on the number of workers a contractor can take with him when he wins a contract in a region other than his own.
"The fact is that employers can't hire just anyone they want at the moment. And that limits healthy competition in the regions," said Houle.
The issue of regional hiring priority was a hot topic during the Charbonneau Commission hearings. This notion is sometimes the cause of friction, when unemployed construction workers in one region see a contractor from another region arrive to work on a site with its own workers.
Other means identified to increase productivity include better training for workers, supervisors and managers.
The ACQ launched the study at a time when Labour Minister Jean Boulet announced a reform of the construction industry for the autumn.
In particular, the minister wants to facilitate recognition of training received outside Quebec and recognition of experience acquired by workers in a construction-related industry.
The issues of inter-regional mobility and decompartmentalization of trades are dear to the hearts of the construction industry unions -- which bodes well for the intense debates to come.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 5, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | A warm and humid air mass hovers over Quebec and Ontario
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau arrives in Jakarta, kicking off Indo-Pacific tour
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau landed in Jakarta today where he is kicking off a six-day tour of the Indo-Pacific region. Trudeau and his son Xavier were greeted with Indonesian dancers, with the prime minister being gifted a traditional scarf.
As kids head back to school, here's how to keep RSV, COVID and other illnesses at bay
With back to school just around the corner and COVID-19 cases on the rise, it’s important to remember the basics of keeping respiratory illnesses at bay, one expert says.
Trial of 'Freedom Convoy' organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber begins today
The criminal trial of 'Freedom Convoy' organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber begins today, as they answer charges related to their role in the protest that threw Canada's capital city into chaos last year.
Air Canada apologizing to customers after seats were reportedly soiled with vomit on flight to Montreal
Air Canada says it is apologizing to customers after passengers' seats were reportedly soiled with vomit on a flight from Las Vegas to Montreal.
Toronto patient waiting for hospital bed watched for 48 hours as ER staff dealt with flood of sick patients
Some doctors estimate 8,000 to 15,000 Canadians are dying because of emergency room overcrowding, a trend prompting hospital staff to get creative, treating patients everywhere from chairs to public bathrooms.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
Yellowknife's essential workers return to the city, Justin Trudeau lands in Jakarta, a 'Freedom Convoy' trial starts today and Smash Mouth singer Steve Harwell dies. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
No kidding! OPP seek owner of goats that chased jogger in eastern Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police are looking for the owner of two goats that were on the loose near an eastern Ontario campground this long weekend.
Steve Harwell, Smash Mouth singer, dead at 56
Steve Harwell, the former lead singer of the rock group Smash Mouth, died Monday, his manager said. He was 56. No cause of death was shared, but Harwell had been receiving hospice care over the weekend and died at his home in Boise, Idaho.
Canadian airline pilots eye higher-paid U.S. cockpits as staffing shortages bite
The number of Canadian pilots seeking to fly in the United States tripled in 2022, according to previously unreported U.S. government data, raising fears of deepening shortages in Canada as pilots seek higher wages.
Toronto
-
LIVE @ 10
LIVE @ 10 | Ontario Premier Doug Ford to face tough questions amid housing minister's resignation, Greenbelt fallout
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to face tough questions today in the wake of his housing minister's resignation over the long weekend and a cabinet shuffle unveiled hours later.
-
Trial of Nathaniel Veltman, accused in London vehicle attack, begins today
The murder trial of Nathaniel Veltman starts today in Windsor as jury selection gets underway.
-
Toronto police's homicide unit investigating shooting in Etobicoke
One man is dead following a shooting outside a home in south Etobicoke late Monday night, Toronto police say.
Atlantic
-
Missing 64-year-old boater found dead: N.S. RCMP
The missing 64-year-old man who was the subject of a two-day search along the Tidnish River in Cumberland County, N.S., has been found dead, RCMP said Monday evening.
-
As kids head back to school, here's how to keep RSV, COVID and other illnesses at bay
With back to school just around the corner and COVID-19 cases on the rise, it’s important to remember the basics of keeping respiratory illnesses at bay, one expert says.
-
Cape Breton fiddler performs tribute tune written the night of Swissair disaster
Cape Breton fiddler Brenda Stubbert wrote a tune as a way of paying tribute to the 229 lives lost in the Swiss Air Flight 111 disaster and performed it on Sunday -- the 25th anniversary of the crash.
London
-
Trial of Nathaniel Veltman, accused in London vehicle attack, begins today
The murder trial of Nathaniel Veltman starts today in Windsor as jury selection gets underway.
-
Injuries reported at traffic stop, SIU investigating
Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating after injuries were reported at the scene of a traffic stop on Saugeen First Nation.
-
LIVE @ 10
LIVE @ 10 | Ontario Premier Doug Ford to face tough questions amid housing minister's resignation, Greenbelt fallout
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to face tough questions today in the wake of his housing minister's resignation over the long weekend and a cabinet shuffle unveiled hours later.
Northern Ontario
-
Trial of 'Freedom Convoy' organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber begins today
The criminal trial of 'Freedom Convoy' organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber begins today, as they answer charges related to their role in the protest that threw Canada's capital city into chaos last year.
-
Search for missing 57-year-old ATV rider in northern Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police is seeking the public’s help in locating a 57-year-old northern Ontario man, who has been missing since Friday.
-
Northern Ont. man stopped with fake ID, counterfeit money, drugs
A 34-year-old man from Hearst is facing multiple charges, including possession of counterfeit money, following a recent traffic stop, police say.
Calgary
-
E. Coli outbreak declared at 6 Calgary daycares, 5 other area sites
Alberta Health Services has declared an E. coli outbreak at six Calgary daycares and five other sites that share a central kitchen.
-
Stampeders come from behind to beat Elks on Labour Day
The Calgary Stampeders scored three touchdowns in the fourth quarter to overtake the visiting Edmonton Elks 35-31 on Monday.
-
Calgarians fed up with wildfire smoke as Labour Day weekend concludes
It's a common theme every summer in Calgary: Wildfire smoke blocking a blue sky and sunny day.
Kitchener
-
Cambridge motorcyclist killed after crash in Wellington County
The driver of a motorcycle has been killed following a crash in Centre Wellington.
-
'I'm still blown away by it every day': How an Elora, Ont. woman saved her new boyfriend's life
An Elora couple not only share a close bond, they now share the same scar.
-
Heat warning in effect for Waterloo-Wellington
Nearly all of Ontario, including Waterloo region and Wellington County, will be feeling the effects of a heat event throughout the week.
Vancouver
-
'It's frustrating': Municipal links removed from B.C. community Facebook pages
The mayor of Princeton is voicing his frustration and concern after multiple municipal links were apparently removed from several community Facebook groups Friday and Saturday.
-
B.C. landscapes may never recover from wildfire damage, ecologists say
Wildland fire ecologist Robert Gray has been assessing the wildfire damage in the province and believes the trees that once stood tall in some areas may never return.
-
Back from war-torn Ukraine, West Vancouver retiree discusses his latest efforts to help abandoned pets
Since Dan Fine's first visit to Ukraine in April 2022, the war-torn country's stray animal population has grown significantly, as more Ukrainians are forced to flee and leave their pets behind.
Edmonton
-
Residence closure near Edmonton university a 'shock'
An apartment residence near the University of Alberta has given its tenants a surprise: three months' notice of its closure.
-
Elks collapse in fourth quarter, lose Labour Day Classic to Stampeders
The Calgary Stampeders scored three touchdowns in the fourth quarter to overtake the visiting Edmonton Elks 35-31 on Monday.
-
Police in Edmonton, Red Deer find increased use of animal tranquilizer in local drug supplies
A powerful tranquilizer used on animals has been found in illicit drugs being used by people in the city, says the Edmonton Police Service.
Windsor
-
Trial of Nathaniel Veltman, accused in London vehicle attack, begins today
The murder trial of Nathaniel Veltman starts today in Windsor as jury selection gets underway.
-
Police investigate fatal single-car crash in Chatham-Kent
Chatham-Kent police are investigating after a pickup truck lost control and crashed into a large tree Monday, claiming the lives of two men.
-
LIVE @ 10
LIVE @ 10 | Ontario Premier Doug Ford to face tough questions amid housing minister's resignation, Greenbelt fallout
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to face tough questions today in the wake of his housing minister's resignation over the long weekend and a cabinet shuffle unveiled hours later.
Regina
-
'A celebration of life, love': 1 year on, residents still grapple with legacy of James Smith massacre
On Monday, Chief Wally Burns expressed the complex emotions in James Smith Cree Nation one year after the mass stabbing event that gripped the community.
-
Lumsden hosts 35th Annual Duck Derby
It's the 35th Annual Duck Derby in Lumsden where people buy a duck that will hopefully be one of the 20 lucky ducks to reach the finish line first and win prizes.
-
Labour Day Show N Shine brings out spectrum of classics for 16th running
Rainy and smoky conditions did not deter car enthusiasts from getting out to the 16th Annual Labour Day Show N Shine.
Ottawa
-
Multiple Gatineau schools to close Tuesday due to heat warning
Several Gatineau schools will be closed Tuesday amid a heat warning in the Ottawa-Gatineau region expected to last through Thursday.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | A timeline of this summer's debate over the Queen Elizabeth Driveway as cars return on weekdays
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at a timeline of this summer's debate over how 2.4 km of a scenic street is used and by whom.
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford shuffles cabinet in wake of housing minister’s resignation
Ontario Premier Doug Ford has announced a shuffle of his cabinet in the wake of Steve Clark’s resignation as housing minister.
Saskatoon
-
'A celebration of life, love': 1 year on, residents still grapple with legacy of James Smith massacre
On Monday, Chief Wally Burns expressed the complex emotions in James Smith Cree Nation one year after the mass stabbing event that gripped the community.
-
Riders' Pete Robertson gets one-game suspension for head-butting Bombers QB
Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive lineman Pete Robertson has been slapped with a one-game suspension following a head-butting incident during the Labour Day Classic.
-
Saskatchewan covered in blanket of smoke as air quality issues persist
Wildfire smoke from both B.C. and the Northwest Territories are having a very visible effect on Saskatchewan – leaving the entire province under special air quality statements.