Premier François Legault said he is considering a ban on the sale of Russian alcohol products at the SAQ as one way "to penalize the economy of Russia and Mr. Putin" as the government is looking for ways to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

The Quebec government is contemplating all ways it can do so but he said it won't have a tremendous effect in the grand scheme of things.

"We're not talking about more than a couple hundred million dollars," the premier said. "The real challenge is about gas and oil in Europe that is coming mainly from Russia so how can they stop having this procurement?"

The suggestion came after the leader of the Parti Quebecois posted a tweet on Friday calling for a full boycott of Russian liquor products at the SAQ as a sign of support for Ukraine, which was invaded by Russian military forces on Wednesday.

“We need to send a stronger signal,” Pierre St-Pierre Plamondon wrote above a photo of the Ukrainian flag in the tweet.The SAQ said it doesn’t want to get involved in politics amid calls to ban Russian alcohol products from its shelves, but said it would do so if the Quebec government “took measures affecting imports from Russia.”

Le Parti Québécois sera présent dimanche en soutien à l’Ukraine et demande que le drapeau ukrainien soit hissé sur l’Ass. nat. pour l’occasion. Nous réclamons également que la SAQ et autres sociétés d’état boycottent les produits russes. Nous devons envoyer un signal plus fort. pic.twitter.com/viQGRX9oje — Paul St-Pierre Plamondon (@PaulPlamondon) February 25, 2022

His call to action comes after the leader of the Ontario Liberal Party, Steven Del Duca, made a similar request for the LCBO in that province to ban Russian vodka and other Russian products.

In a statement to CTV News, the SAQ said they currently sell about 10 Russian alcohol products in Quebec and that there is “no replenishment planned at this time.”

“It is not the role of the SAQ to engage in politics. That being said, we are sensitive to the concern of all those who are impacted by this conflict here and elsewhere,” said SAQ spokesperson Yann Langlais-Plante.

“If the competent government authorities took measures affecting imports from Russia, the SAQ would ensure that they were applied if necessary."

Nadine Girault, Quebec’s minister of international relations, said Friday the Ukrainian flag would be raised at the National Assembly in Quebec City to show solidarity with the European country.

