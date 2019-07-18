

CTV Montreal Staff





A Quebec company is moving into the mock meat movement by signing a deal with a major grocery store chain in Canada.

Vegeat will be distributed at IGA and Rachelle Bery Health Food Stores in Quebec and New Brunswick as of Monday.

The company has two main products at the moment.

One is a product that resembles ground meat but is made entirely of vegetables. It is also selling plant-based burger patties.

In the coming months it hopes to have vegetable sausages and a product which will resemble pulled pork.

Sobey's owns a number of grocery stores including IGA, Urban Fresh, Price Chopper, Safeway, FreshCo, and Thrifty Foods.