QUEBEC CITY -- The Quebec parliamentary commission on the sexual exploitation of minors has found that artificial intelligence will have to be called upon to help in the fight against juvenile prostitution.

At a news conference Monday morning, Liberal MNA Kathleen Weil, who sits on the non-partisan commission, said that the fight against this scourge must be carried out on social media networks with very specialized AI resources.

"To properly follow, monitor and understand the activities on social networks, it will take a lot of resources and very specialized resources in artificial intelligence, in order to support the pace (of recruitment of minors) which has accelerated," said Weil.

Monreal police (SPVM) representative Dominic Monchamp confirmed this information shortly after in committee.

Street gangs, he said, recruit their victims on an "extremely large" and "extremely efficient" basis. Criminals use YouTube and Airbnb, among others.

Provincially elected officials cannot recommend strengthening the Criminal Code, which falls under federal jurisdiction, but they nevertheless are hoping to change citizens' behaviour towards soliciting and obtaining sexual favours from minors so that it becomes "socially unacceptable" just like drinking and driving has.

"I hope that we can act to make it unthinkable for an individual to purchase a sex service. And to get there, the community message of our society has to tend towards that," said Monchamp.

He also suggested that advertising campaigns like those the Société de l'assurance automobile du Québec (SAAQ) produces would be needed to change behaviour.

COVID-19 EFFECT

President of the parliamentary committee CAQ MNA Ian Lafreniere explained that the confinement of last spring had the effect of slowing down the solicitation of juvenile prostitutes, but in a very temporary way, unfortunately.

For a time, it was impossible, for example, for a "client-abuser" to justify a prolonged absence to his family on the pretext that he was held up in the office. In addition, several hotel establishments closed, so meeting places were more limited.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 24, 2020.