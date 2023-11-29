Quebec college students may be in classes or exams over Christmas holiday: CEGEP president
College students in Quebec may be taking exams or even classes over the winter holidays, as administrators scramble to find ways to hold the required number of classes in a semester.
Federation of CEGEPs president Bernard Tremblay said that CEGEP students are required to be in class for 82 days per semester. With three strike days already on the books and more strike days coming, filling those that obligation is going to prove difficult.
"We have to look at ways to move the calendar in a direction so we can meet the requirement, which will mean going over Christmas," said Tremblay. "We're thinking of doing some classes after Christmas and even in January."
Class cancellations is also a possibility, Tremblay said.
The Common Front, which includes unionized CEGEP staff, announced on Tuesday that seven days of strike action will start on Dec. 8 if no deal is reached.
Some CEGEPs also held student strikes this semester, which puts further stress on the schedule.
There is also the possibility, Tremblay said, that Higher Education Minister Pascale Dery could authorize a semester to be considered complete with fewer days, but that situation is not ideal as there is a reason a semester requires 82 days.
"It's because we think it's necessary for the students to have that time to absorb what they have to learn in that semester, so that would not be a good thing just to diminish the number of days that we have in the semester," said Tremblay.
In particular, for fields of study such as nursing, policing or trade programs, it is essential to have enough classes to teach all the material.
Tremblay said the minister is in communication with CEGEPs and understands the situation.
It is not the first time CEGEP administrators have had to deal with long pauses during a semester.
During the COVID-19 pandemic and 2012 student strikes, calendars had to be adjusted to complete semesters.
NO UNIFORM ANSWER
All CEGEPs have different student bodies, set-ups and schedules, so coming up with a uniform solution to exam periods and class schedules is no easy feat.
In addition, adjusting schedules could be extremely problematic for international students. Students from out-of-country at CEGEP de Matane, for example, make up almost half of the student body, and administrators there will need to consider whether it's legal to hold exams or classes in January, Tremblay said.
"In that case, you have to really think about the fact that for some students from other countries, the study permit has a length that has to be respected. Otherwise, they are in a difficult situation," he said.
Make-up days in January will affect the winter semester as well.
Finding an ideal situation is difficult for administrators as there is no guarantee that further strike action will not take place. On the other hand, negotiations could be fruitful, and Common Front members will not walk off the job next week.
"It's hard to say which scenario is the best, and that's part of the problem. We have to adjust to a situation that is still moving. There's not one good response to the situation."
With reporting from CTV News Montreal journalist Olivia O'Malley.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canadian government reaches C-18 online news deal with Google: sources
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Canadian government reaches C-18 online news deal with Google: sources
The Canadian government will be announcing Wednesday that it has reached a deal with Google over the Online News Act known as C-18, CTV News has confirmed. Canadian Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge is slated to unveil the details of the deal during a 1:30 p.m. ET press conference on Parliament Hill.
Indian government official directed Sikh separatist's assassination plot in U.S., DOJ says
An Indian government official directed an unsuccessful plot to assassinate a Sikh separatist on U.S. soil, the U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday, in announcing charges against a man accused of orchestrating the attempted murder.
Sask. man accused of sexually assaulting 3 boys arrested at daycare
An Assiniboia, Sask. man stands accused of sexually assaulting three boys under the age of 12 was arrested at a home-based daycare.
Three in four Canadians say higher immigration is worsening housing crisis: poll
A large majority of Canadians agree that higher immigration is fuelling the housing crisis and putting pressure on the health-care system, a new Leger poll suggests.
Homes near ski hills are increasing in price across Canada. Here's where
A new report from Royal LePage predicts the cost of homes near ski hills will not cool in 2024, but instead heat up across in many regions. Here's where.
Winter weather forecast: A warm start thanks to El Nino, but then what?
Chilly nights and snow-covered slopes may not be easy to come by in much of Canada during the first part of the winter season, according to the winter outlook from one of Canada's prominent forecasters.
Ont. driver who 'needed to use the bathroom' charged with stunt driving
A 26-year-old is facing charges after he was caught driving nearly triple the speed limit in Brampton, Ont. Peel Regional Police say the driver was stopped near Queen Street East and Goreway Drive on Monday night. According to investigators, the driver from Caledon, Ont. was travelling at a speed of 153 km/h in a 60km/h zone.
Alberta town to put proposed bylaw banning symbols such as Pride crosswalks, flags to plebiscite
A group in Westlock, Alta., is trying to ban crosswalks painted in rainbow colours and other symbols.
Canadians increasingly turning to charities to meet essential needs, but cost of living also hitting donations
Every Giving Tuesday, many Canadians generously dig into their wallets to donate to charities, but as the cost of living climbs, research suggests many Canadians are also in need of help.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Moving science centre to Ontario Place could save province millions, business case says
Moving the Ontario Science Centre to Toronto’s waterfront could save the province millions while creating a “cultural anchor” at Ontario Place, a business case for the decision has found.
-
12 arrested, 81 charges laid in connection with auto theft and insurance fraud ring: Peel police
Peel police say 12 people accused of operating a vehicle theft and auto insurance fraud ring in and around the Greater Toronto Area have been arrested following a “lengthy” and “complex” investigation.
-
Ont. driver who 'needed to use the bathroom' charged with stunt driving
A 26-year-old is facing charges after he was caught driving nearly triple the speed limit in Brampton, Ont. Peel Regional Police say the driver was stopped near Queen Street East and Goreway Drive on Monday night. According to investigators, the driver from Caledon, Ont. was travelling at a speed of 153 km/h in a 60km/h zone.
Atlantic
-
Canada's top admiral says navy staff, resource needs in 'critical state'
Canada's understaffed and resource-stretched navy is in 'a critical state' and might not be able to carry out its basic duties next year, the top admiral said in a YouTube video released this week.
-
Over one million illegal cigarettes seized in N.B. so far this year, 6.5 times more than in 2022
Since April 1, New Brunswick has seized 1,016,000 illegal cigarettes, at a value of about $259,300 in provincial tax and $160,900 in federal excise tax.
-
Carters Beach on Nova Scotia’s South Shore to be designated as provincial park
A beach on Nova Scotia’s South Shore is going to be designated as a provincial park.
London
-
SIU investigating 'occurrence' outside Aylmer
OPP told CTV News, "' Special Investigations Unit has invoked its mandate as a result of an occurrence.'
-
Council backs 120 winter shelter beds— but church location draws skepticism
London’s cold weather strategy was never going to bring everyone experiencing homelessness inside this winter— but a political push almost cut the number of overnight spaces by more than half.
-
Western-developed app to help women dealing with abuse
A new app co-designed by Western University researchers looks to help women dealing with intimate partner violence.
Northern Ontario
-
Winter weather forecast: A warm start thanks to El Nino, but then what?
Chilly nights and snow-covered slopes may not be easy to come by in much of Canada during the first part of the winter season, according to the winter outlook from one of Canada's prominent forecasters.
-
Sudbury senior killed in Hwy. 69 crash Tuesday
A 65-year-old from Greater Sudbury was killed in a single-vehicle crash just after midnight Tuesday on Highway 69.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canadian government reaches C-18 online news deal with Google: sources
The Canadian government will be announcing Wednesday that it has reached a deal with Google over the Online News Act known as C-18, CTV News has confirmed. Canadian Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge is slated to unveil the details of the deal during a 1:30 p.m. ET press conference on Parliament Hill.
Calgary
-
Alberta Health Services issues measles alert in Calgary
Alberta Health Services is warning the public about a lab-confirmed case of measles in the Calgary area, adding that the public may have been exposed.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Calgary will end November with the first 'below freezing' day of the month
Calgary’s average daytime high for the month of November ranges from 7 C to 0 C, but brief influxes of colder air during this transitional season mean it is not uncommon to see days that are colder than that.
-
Full parole granted to SUV passenger convicted in Calgary police officer's death
A man convicted of manslaughter for his role in the death of a Calgary police officer almost three years ago has been granted full parole.
Kitchener
-
Caught on camera: Kitten stolen from Waterloo, Ont. pet store
A pet store in Waterloo, Ont. is asking for the public’s help after someone stole a 10-week-old kitten named Crosby.
-
Pig gets loose on Kitchener, Ont. highway
A pig somehow got loose Tuesday afternoon on Highway 8 in Kitchener, Ont.
-
Kitchener man honoured by Canadian military after saving his best friend’s life
What started as a round of golf ended in a medical emergency. Now one of the men involved is being honoured for saving his best friend's life.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver Park Board approves fee hikes for 2024, sparking backlash
The Vancouver Park Board approved its operating budget for 2024, bringing with it increases to recreation fees and parking.
-
B.C. teacher who sent 'sexually explicit photos' to former student fired
A high school teacher from Nanaimo, B.C., who was fired after sending sexual selfies to a former student has also been banned from teaching for five years.
-
Vancouver city council votes to give police and firefighters millions of dollars to address budget shortfalls
Vancouver city council voted Tuesday to give the Vancouver Police Department and Vancouver Fire Rescue Services millions of dollars to make up for budget shortfalls related to payroll expenses.
Edmonton
-
Alberta town to put proposed bylaw banning symbols such as Pride crosswalks, flags to plebiscite
A group in Westlock, Alta., is trying to ban crosswalks painted in rainbow colours and other symbols.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canadian government reaches C-18 online news deal with Google: sources
The Canadian government will be announcing Wednesday that it has reached a deal with Google over the Online News Act known as C-18, CTV News has confirmed. Canadian Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge is slated to unveil the details of the deal during a 1:30 p.m. ET press conference on Parliament Hill.
-
Winter weather forecast: A warm start thanks to El Nino, but then what?
Chilly nights and snow-covered slopes may not be easy to come by in much of Canada during the first part of the winter season, according to the winter outlook from one of Canada's prominent forecasters.
Windsor
-
Firefighters put out Windsor Avenue house fire
Windsor firefighters put out a blaze in the downtown area.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canadian government reaches C-18 online news deal with Google: sources
The Canadian government will be announcing Wednesday that it has reached a deal with Google over the Online News Act known as C-18, CTV News has confirmed. Canadian Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge is slated to unveil the details of the deal during a 1:30 p.m. ET press conference on Parliament Hill.
-
$25,000 in stolen property recovered after break-in
A man and a woman have been arrested and $25,000 in stolen property was recovered after a break-in in Chatham-Kent.
Regina
-
Sask. man accused of sexually assaulting 3 boys arrested at daycare
An Assiniboia, Sask. man stands accused of sexually assaulting three boys under the age of 12 was arrested at a home-based daycare.
-
Regina's Frost Festival returning in 2024 despite operating at a loss
The Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) has announced the Frost Festival is planned to return in January 2024, even though a recent MNP report said the event was not profitable.
-
Sask. worker fired after submitting order from 'QAnon queen' gets his job back
A Saskatchewan labour arbitrator has ordered a Regina-based company to reinstate two employees who were fired for refusing to follow its COVID-19 policy.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa Public Health wants to implement cigarette ban for anyone born after 2008, raise minimum age of smoking
Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is recommending that Health Canada introduce a New Zealand-style law of banning an entire generation from being able to purchase tobacco and raising the minimum age for purchasing cigarettes to 21 and older.
-
Study finds Ottawa is 53 per cent accessible to those with disabilities
A new study has found that 53 per cent of Ottawa's public-facing buildings and businesses are accessible to those with disabilities.
-
Police concerned about rumours spreading in suspicious Smiths Falls, Ont. disappearances
Police are warning about the spread of unverified rumours in the active investigation into the suspicious disappearances of two men in Smiths Falls, Ont. and are renewing a call for those with information to come forward.
Saskatoon
-
Sugar shortage leaves bitter taste for Saskatoon bakers
A strike at a sugar refinery in B.C. is causing a shortage of the sweet staple across Western Canada, and leaving a bitter taste for some at-home bakers and businesses in Saskatoon.
-
Saskatoon seniors in shock after getting massive power bill
A retired Saskatoon couple says they're being forced to scale back Christmas after they received a bill from SaskPower for almost ten times more than usual.
-
Sask. man accused of sexually assaulting 3 boys arrested at daycare
An Assiniboia, Sask. man stands accused of sexually assaulting three boys under the age of 12 was arrested at a home-based daycare.