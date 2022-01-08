MONTREAL -- The Quebec College of Physicians is urging the government to "speed up the pace of implementing measures to limit the number of contacts with unvaccinated people."

College president Dr. Mauril Gaudreault affirmed his support for the future obligation of a third dose to hold a vaccine passport, writing in a letter published Friday that its arrival "must be done more quickly and "cover a wide range of businesses and public places."

"The vaccinated population can no longer suffer in silence the constraints of health measures while the unvaccinated occupy one in two acute care beds and the majority of intensive care beds," he said. "The overload of hospitalizations and offloading deprives thousands and thousands of patients of surgery that is constantly postponed, in some cases further deteriorating their health status."

He added that "the INESSS (Institut national d’excellence en santé et en services sociaux) projects more than 3,000 hospitalizations in the coming weeks, including 400 in intensive care, and that the network has lost 20,000 of its workers.

Gaudreault also criticized the provincial government for its lack of clarity in communicating with the public.

"Messages about screening, rapid tests or isolation are currently confusing," he said, stressing "the need for more transparent and consistent communication."