Quebec college lockdown ends, police find no evidence of a 'criminal act'

Don Martin: Now that the 24 Sussex sabotage is complete, it's time to call in the demolition crew

By declaring even the kitchen a fire hazard and health risk to continued service, the very kitchen where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his family and his visitors have been catered to remotely for seven years, the National Capital Commission has officially mothballed the estate and nailed an unofficial demolition order on the gates. This is not a lamentable development, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.

Ex-CFO says Trump kids raised pay after learning of scheme

How did Donald Trump's oldest sons -- entrusted to run his company when he became president -- react when they learned that a top executive was scheming to dodge taxes on lavish corporate perks? They gave him a raise, according to testimony Friday.

Twitter risks fraying as engineers exit over Musk upheaval

Elon Musk's managerial bomb-throwing at Twitter has so thinned the ranks of software engineers who keep the world's de facto public square up and running that industry insiders and programmers who were fired or resigned this week agree: Twitter may soon fray so badly it could actually crash.

  • Bronze vases, plaques stolen from St. Peter’s Cemetery

    The London Catholic Diocese called the theft of valuable and sentimental bronze vases from one of its cemeteries a violation of sacred space. On Friday morning, staff at St. Peter’s Cemetery discovered a total of 42 bronze vases and a number of plaques had been forcibly removed and stolen from niches in columbarium's overnight.

    A total of 42 bronze vases and a number of plaques were forcibly removed and stolen from niches in columbarium’s overnight on Nov. 18, 2022 at St. Peter's Cemetery in London, Ont. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)

  • Leader in harm reduction services for drug users retiring

    After 16 years advancing many harm reduction programs for Londoners who use drugs — Brian Lester is retiring. During his time leading Regional HIV/AIDS Connection, he has overseen the expansion of services, including one of the largest needle programs in Ontario and the province’s first application for a supervised drug consumption site.

