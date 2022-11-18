Quebec college in lockdown after report of 'potential active shooter'

The Collège Lionel-Groulx in Saint-Therese, Que., says there is a "potential active shooter" on its campus and is asking students to lock themselves in their classrooms.

Thérèse-De Blainville police wrote to social media Friday afternoon asking people to avoid the area due to the ongoing police intervention.



There are no reported injuries, said officials, as police worked to verify information they received about a possibly armed individual.

Minutes later, the school wrote online that the situation was under control, and that the "suspicious individual was reportedly seen outside the college."

Quebec's newly-appointed Public Security Minister Francois Bonnardel says he is aware of the intervention, and that his teams were "monitoring the situation closely."

"Citizens are asked to let police do their job and follow the instructions," he wrote in a post to social media.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.