Quebec cold case murder: Defence says accused killed victim but denies premeditation
The lawyer for a Quebec man charged with the first-degree murder and sexual assault of a 19-year-old junior college student in 2000 told a jury her client admits to killing the student, but he denies the act was planned.
Lawyer Karine Poliquin also said in her closing arguments on Wednesday that if any sexual contact took place, it happened after Guylaine Potvin had already died.
"We submit to you that the evidence supports a reasonable and more plausible alternative of second-degree murder," Poliquin told the jury.
The argument was made Wednesday afternoon during closing arguments in the trial of Marc-André Grenon, who is charged with murdering and assaulting Potvin in her basement apartment in April 2000 in Jonquière, Que., now a part of Saguenay.
- READ MORE: Accused admits guilt in cold case
The Criminal Code of Canada defines first-degree murder as “planned and deliberate," however a murder is also first-degree if it occurs in the course of a sexual assault. First-degree and second-degree murder come with automatic life sentences, but with first-degree murder there is no possibility of parole for 25 years. With second-degree murder, parole is possible after 10 years.
Poliquin, who did not call any witnesses during the trial, said Grenon broke into the apartment planning to commit a burglary and killed Potvin during a physical altercation.
She said the evidence does not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Grenon acted with premeditation or that he sexually assaulted Potvin before her death.
She noted that Grenon could not have known whether Potvin would be alone in her apartment because she lived with roommates who frequently came and went. She said he walked by a kitchen with knives in it, without taking one, and there's no evidence he brought weapons or tools — such as rope — to carry out a planned assault.
"If Mr. Grenon had the intention of sexually assaulting and killing Guylaine Potvin, what evidence is there that he brought what was necessary to control her and then kill her?" Poliquin said.
Poliquin conceded her client took a box of condoms from a desk drawer in another room and "touched the deceased body of the victim" — but did not specify the nature of the act. She said the fact that Grenon took the condoms from another room suggested that he'd rifled through the drawers looking for things to steal.
A technical issue on Wednesday with the platform used to broadcast the proceedings meant that people outside the courtroom could not view Poliquin's presentation live, and The Canadian Press obtained an audio recording.
The trial has heard that Grenon's DNA was found in multiple locations on the victim's body, including under her fingernails, around her genital area and on a T-shirt she was wearing. It was also on the condom box and on a belt found near the victim.
Poliquin, citing the testimony of a pathologist, said it was impossible to be certain that Potvin's injuries occurred before she died rather than soon afterwards. "The DNA evidence is silent on how the DNA was left on the body," she said.
The Crown argued earlier during its closing arguments that evidence at the crime scene suggests Grenon sexually assaulted Potvin in her bed before killing her.
Prosecutor Pierre-Alexandre Bernard said there was no evidence of a struggle elsewhere in the apartment, which pointed to Potvin being attacked as she slept, rather than having surprised an intruder during a botched robbery attempt.
Justice François Huot will deliver on Monday his final instructions to the jury, who will then be sequestered until they reach a verdict.
The trial has heard that male DNA was collected at the crime scene following Potvin's death, but there was no match in the criminal database, and no arrest for more than 20 years.
Grenon came under suspicion in 2022 after the DNA found at the scene was entered into a database that analyzes the Y chromosomes of unknown samples and suggests potential surname matches.
After the last name "Grenon" was identified, police tracked the suspect to a movie theatre and collected a cup and drinking straws he had discarded. The DNA taken from the straws was found to match the crime scene DNA, as was a DNA sample taken directly from Grenon after his arrest, the trial heard.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2024.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING 2 women killed, 1 in critical condition after stabbing attack west of Montreal
Two women were killed and a third is in critical condition after a stabbing attack at an apartment building west of Montreal Thursday morning, Quebec provincial police say.
Russia has obtained a 'troubling' emerging anti-satellite weapon, the White House says
The White House on Thursday publicly confirmed that Russia's has obtained a 'troubling' emerging anti-satellite weapon but said it cannot directly cause 'physical destruction' on Earth.
Victoria airport security screeners fired after federal agency says they failed to 'protect the travelling public'
Three dozen workers at the Victoria International Airport, including 27 security screeners, have been fired after a federal investigation found "multiple instances" of improper security screening at the site.
Ontario father finds unwanted surprise in McDonald's Happy Meal
A father from the Toronto area is speaking out after finding an unwanted surprise in his daughter’s McDonald’s Happy Meal.
Emotionally-triggering information online may be disinformation, CSE warns in new ads
Concerned about the harms of disinformation, Canada's cyberspy agency has launched a new advertising campaign warning Canadians to be wary about information online that triggers their emotions.
Donald Trump says when he mixes up names, it's on purpose
Former U.S. president Donald Trump said on Wednesday that his recent mixing up of names was intentional.
Man travelling from Montreal to N.Y. caught with python in his pants at U.S.-Canada border
A New York City man who admitted to smuggling three Burmese pythons in his pants through a U.S.-Canadian border crossing was sentenced Wednesday to a year of probation and fined $6,745, federal prosecutors said.
Masked armed suspects caught on camera during home invasion north of Toronto
A camera inside a York Region home captured the terrifying moment when armed suspects burst into the house and held up the residents on Valentine’s Day.
Some members of Parliament, ministers assigned police protection as security tightens
A Conservative MP whose Toronto office was vandalized this week is among several federal politicians under visible police protection on Parliament Hill.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
LIVE UPDATES: Police respond to approximately 50 crashes as winter storm hits GTA
Toronto is currently under a winter weather travel advisory with a burst of heavy snowfall expected to arrive in the region later today.
-
'I've never won big like this': Group of 12 warehouse workers from GTA win lottery together
A dozen warehouse workers from the GTA fist-bumped each other all day after recently scoring a Lotto Max prize together.
-
Toronto police looking to identify man who died after being found in medical distress
Police have released an artist’s rendering of a man who died after being found in medical distress in Toronto’s Midtown area last month.
Atlantic
-
Daughter of missing ice sailor in Shediac Bay area hopeful he's alive
Search teams continued to look for a missing ice sailor in the Shediac Bay, N.B., area Thursday morning.
-
Man charged with impaired driving after allegedly crashing into Halifax police car
A man has been charged with impaired driving after he allegedly crashed his vehicle into a police car in downtown Halifax Wednesday night.
-
N.B. surplus flip-flops again in third quarter, from $40.3 million to $247.4 million
New Brunswick is reporting a $247.4 million projected surplus for 2023-24 fiscal year, an over $200 million jump since its last fiscal update in November.
London
-
Jackknifed tractor trailer closes down section of Highway 402
A section of Highway 402 is closed due to a jackknifed tractor trailer, Middlesex County OPP said early Thursday afternoon.
-
'I saw a dark smoke cloud': Witness recounts Wharncliffe Road fire
A quick-moving house fire shut down one of London’s busiest thoroughfares at the height of the morning rush hour on Thursday.
-
London police asked to explain why 254 sex-assault reports didn't lead to charges
The oversight body for a southwestern Ontario police service under scrutiny for its handling of a high-profile sexual-assault investigation asked the force Wednesday to explain why roughly 40 per cent of sexual-assault reports it received last year did not lead to charges.
Northern Ontario
-
Sault police recover more than $200K in stolen property, including 50 catalytic converters
Ontario Provincial Police in Sault Ste. Marie recovered more than $200,000 in stolen property Feb. 8, the completion of a drug and stolen property investigation that began in January.
-
Ontario father finds unwanted surprise in McDonald's Happy Meal
A father from the Toronto area is speaking out after finding an unwanted surprise in his daughter’s McDonald’s Happy Meal.
-
Northern Ont. police seize drugs, weapons, three people charged
An early morning raid Thursday of a residence in Kirkland Lake netted more than $34,000 in illegal drugs, $4,000 in cash and a handgun with ammunition.
Calgary
-
Man critically injured in Sage Hill shooting
Calgary police are investigating a shooting in the community of Sage Hill on Thursday that sent one man to hospital.
-
Legal experts raise concerns about Alberta's plans for transgender youth
Thirty-six law professors, legal researchers and other staff from Alberta's two largest universities are asking the province to reconsider policy changes affecting transgender youth.
-
AI and class sizes major focus of Calgary teachers' convention
Educators from across the city are gathering on Thursday to kick off the annual Calgary City Teachers' Convention.
Kitchener
-
First-of-its-kind paper bottle machine launches at Cambridge packaging company
A first-of-its-kind paper bottle making machine is now up and running at a packaging company based in Cambridge, Ont.
-
Ontario reaches deal with teachers in French-language public system
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce says the province has reached a deal with teachers in the French-language public system.
-
Milton pharmacy robbery sees 3 arrested, 1 suspect outstanding
Three suspects have been arrested, and one is outstanding, following a pharmacy robbery that happened in Milton, Ont. on Thursday afternoon.
Vancouver
-
Victoria airport security screeners fired after federal agency says they failed to 'protect the travelling public'
Three dozen workers at the Victoria International Airport, including 27 security screeners, have been fired after a federal investigation found "multiple instances" of improper security screening at the site.
-
Large stadium or arena may be coming to Surrey, mayor says
Surrey’s mayor says council is looking to add a 12,000-seat stadium or arena to the city.
-
Things to do in Vancouver this Family Day long weekend
The Family Day long weekend brings with it a pop culture convention, the start of a 10-day comedy festival, and a variety of free events around Metro Vancouver. Here are some options to check out.
Edmonton
-
RCMP form national team in response to extortion schemes targeting South Asian business
The RCMP says it has established a national team to help co-ordinate investigations and information sharing about extortion schemes targeting South Asian businesses in B.C., Alberta and Ontario.
-
Man charged with manslaughter after woman found dead in Beacon Heights fire
A man has been charged with manslaughter in connection with a death in a residential fire in north Edmonton earlier this week.
-
Oilers star Connor McDavid coming in hot against Blues
The Edmonton Oilers arrive in St. Louis Tuesday with McDavid, who has eight goals and 21 assists in his past 15 games, playing at the top of his game
Windsor
-
Handgun and $12,000 in drugs seized on Banwell Road
Windsor police have arrested one person and seized $12, 245 in drugs and a handgun after an investigation in the east end.
-
Trucker clocked going 94 km/hr on LaSalle road: police
LaSalle police say a transport truck driver has been charged with stunt driving.
-
Highway 401 eastbound reopens after transport truck rollover
All eastbound lanes of Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent have reopened after a transport trucked rolled over Thursday morning, sending two people to hospital.
Regina
-
RCMP renew call for help locating missing teen last seen in Regina
RCMP are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 15-year-old girl last seen in east Regina Wednesday morning.
-
Semi crash on Regina's Ring Road leads to traffic delays
A collision involving a car and semi on Regina's Ring Road on Wednesday led to noticeable traffic delays.
-
Sask. Health Authority adding more beds to Regina’s long-term care program and Wascana Rehab
To continue addressing capacity issues in Regina, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) says it will be adding more beds to the health care system.
Ottawa
-
First significant snowfall in a few weeks to hit Ottawa during afternoon commute
The first notable snowfall in a few weeks is in the forecast, Environment Canada says.
-
NCC not giving up hope on Rideau Canal Skateway reopening this weekend
The National Capital Commission says it is staying optimistic the Rideau Canal Skateway will reopen as early as this weekend.
-
Man charged in connection with 27 west-end shoplifting thefts
The Ottawa Police Service has charged a man in connection with a series of shoplifting thefts in the city's west-end.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. teachers to renew rotating strikes, withdraw lunch supervision on Friday
Teachers in the Prince Albert and North Battleford regions are heading back to the picket lines on Friday, after bargaining talks stalled again on Monday.
-
Sask. brothers recount nightmare finding adequate care for ailing mother
Paxton Francis never imagined he'd be at the centre of a battle ensuring his ailing mother receives the best care possible during her nearly five months in hospital.
-
Porter Airlines announces Toronto-Saskatoon route
Saskatoon residents will soon have another way to fly to Canada’s largest city.