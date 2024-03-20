Quebec coalition denounces 'Canada's complicity' in Israel-Hamas war

A coalition that says it represents 191 Quebec civil society organizations and 134 public figures is calling for a ceasefire and denouncing "Canada's complicity" in Israel's military intervention in the Palestinian territories.

The Quebec Coalition URGENCE Palestine invited the media to a news conference in Montreal on Wednesday morning.

The coalition is calling for "an immediate ceasefire and the free flow of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, as well as a halt to direct and indirect military exports to Israel."

Actor Luc Picard, Marc-Édouard Joubert, president of union group the FTQ Metropolitan Montreal Regional Council, Christine Gauthier, vice-president of teachers' union the Fédération nationale des enseignantes et des enseignants du Québec, and Niall Clapham Ricardo of Independent Jewish Voices Montreal are among those scheduled to speak at the press conference.

Situation in the Palestinian territories

In recent months, at least 31,819 Palestinians have been killed, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health, which does not distinguish between civilians and fighters in its count, but said women and children account for two-thirds of the dead.

A UN food agency has warned that "famine is imminent" in the northern Gaza Strip.

Hamas militants killed some 1,200 people in the Oct. 7 surprise attack from Gaza that sparked off the war, and abducted another 250 people. Hamas is reportedly still holding around 100 people hostage, as well as the remains of 30 others.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on March 20, 2024.