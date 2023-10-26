Quebec City woman found dead, teen in critical condition

Quebec City police (SPVQ) say a 19-year-old woman was killed in her home early Thursday morning while a 16-year-old boy was seriously injured.

Police say doctors fear for the life of the injured teen, who was listed in critical condition.

Officers were led to the home in the city's Limoilou district after arresting another 16-year-old for impaired driving and vehicle theft.

While looking inside the residence, authorities found the two victims, and the woman was pronounced dead on the scene.

Homicide investigators and forensic teams are at the home, and a command post has been deployed.

Police are inviting anyone with information to visit the command post or call 911.

Authorities say the teen who was arrested is expected to appear on charges of vehicle theft and driving under the influence while the homicide investigation remains ongoing.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Oct. 26, 2023.