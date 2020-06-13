QUEBEC CITY -- A rescue operation on the St. Lawrence River luckily ended well for a windsurfer on Friday in Quebec City.

Strong, sudden gusts of wind, and the ebbing tide seem to have caused his board to drift quickly of course.

At 3:48 p.m., a 911 call was made for a man who seemed to be in distress for 20 minutes on the river. The windsurfer was then seen from Sainte-Anne Blvd., not far from Baie de Beauport where the nautical rescue teams from the Quebec fire department (SPCIQ) were deployed.

#INTERVENTION | Sauvetage nautique | Fleuve Saint-Laurent hauteur de Beauport | Un planchiste en difficulté sur le Fleuve à été récupéré par les équipes nautiques du service incendie | Aucun blessé | Situation sous-contrôle pic.twitter.com/iCE1d5xye2 — Service incendie de la Ville de Québec (@SPCIQ) June 12, 2020

Quebec City Police (SPVQ) officers were also mobilized and the Canadian Coast Guard was notified.

Teams travelling on zodiac rescue boats were able to join the windsurfer and bring him back to dry land.

The rescue operation lasted approximately one hour.

Baie de Beauport is a very popular place for windsurfing.

Authorities are reminding those who practice such water sports of the importance of wearing a life jacket, wetsuit and a helmet.

The surfer on Friday was wearing all three, and escaped the ordeal unharmed.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 13, 2020.