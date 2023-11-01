Quebec City teacher suspected of sexually abusing children arrested

MONTREAL
    The Laval police logo is seen on a police car, Tuesday, October 18, 2022 in Laval, Que. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz The Laval police logo is seen on a police car, Tuesday, October 18, 2022 in Laval, Que. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

    A Quebec City teacher suspected of sexually abusing minors has been arrested by Laval police (SPL).

    Mathieu Bonneau, 38, was arrested on Oct. 27 for crimes believed to have occurred in the last few years.

    Although he lives in Quebec City, police believe some offences may have taken place in Laval.

    The suspect has been a teacher in the Quebec City area for over ten years, and investigators believe there may be multiple victims.

    Bonneau is facing charges of sexual touching of a person under the age of 16 and sexual assault.

    He was released following his court appearance, with certain conditions.

    His case is expected to return to court on Dec. 19.

    As several victims have already been identified, the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) serial crimes investigation unit has been deployed.

    -- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 1, 2023.

