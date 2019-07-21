

Maya Johnson, CTV Montreal





After getting an upgraded indoor amusement park last winter a Quebec City shopping mall that attracts 10 million visitors per year is getting another major renovation, including a $16 million food market.

Work is underway at the Galeries de la Capitale, Quebec City’s largest shopping complex. General Manager Stephan Landry said the new addition is inspired by European marketplaces.

“It’s the second big project in the same year for us, we’re very proud of it,” he said.

The Galeries Gourmandes will open on Oct. 9.

“This is the former space of the Simon’s store. They moved onto the second floor last year, so we took that 46,000 square feet and did a food market with that,” said Landry.

The new space will include two announced restaurants and a secret new restaurant concept among the 22 local food vendors.

“The 20 other ones will all be specialty foods. Fishmonger, butcher, bread, spices, so everything you can think of in specialized food,” said Landry.

Also included will be a demo kitchen dubbed Ateliers Gourmands, which will offer hands-on workshops and cooking classes.

“When you get out of it, you’re full of imagination and creativity, so you can actually go around, shop for some ingredients, go back home and reproduce what you’ve done and have a lot of fun with it,” said Eventouch project manager Patsy McBrearty.

McBrearty said the emphasis will be on making the most of fresh local products that will be available on site.

“For sure we’re going to go for some break workshops with the boulangerie and we’re gonna go with tartare-making, either with the fishermen or the butcher as well,” she said.

While there’s already a new food market, called Le Grand Marche, just 15 minutes away Landry said the Galeries de la Capitale will offer something different in one-stop shopping, entertainment and food.

“Overall in the Galeries de la Capitale over the last five or six years we have invested over $230 million,” he said. “That’s a lot of money. For everyone that did not see Galeries de la Capitale for a couple of months or years, it’s completely different.”