Quebec City's Islamic Cultural Centre launches help for homeless drive
Quebec City's Islamic Cultural Centre is asking for donations of money and clothing that will then be distributed to homeless shelters in the capitol region.
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, January 13, 2018 9:36AM EST
Quebec City’s Islamic Cultural Centre, the site of a shooting that left six people dead last year, is mobilizing to help the homeless.
Spokesperson Mahedine Djamai said it’s the duty of Muslims to care for the poor, especially during this year’s particularly harsh winter.
He said the Quebec City Muslim community was touched by the show of solidarity from people across the province that followed the attack and wished to return the kindness.
The centre is asking for donations of money or clothing that will then be distributed to homeless shelters in the capitol region.
