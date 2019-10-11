

The Canadian Press





Two people in their 20s were arrested in a Limoilou home near Quebec City where a large cache of illegal drugs were found on Friday.

Quebec City police said they found a three-year-old child living in the home. The child was taken by youth protection workers.

Officers found 8,600 methamphetamine tablets, 336 LSD blotters, 45 grams of hashish, 325 milliliters of GHB, 78 grams of illegal cannabis, 31 grams of cocaine, nearly $34,000 in cash and a pellet gun. A vehicle was also seized.

The 27-year-old man and 26-year-old woman were arrested for possession and trafficking of narcotics. The two are in police custody until their court hearing, likely to take place on Friday.