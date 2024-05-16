Quebec City police say they'll stop any rowdy gatherings of young people this long weekend

Quebec City police are warning that they will be deploying their forces over the long Patriots' Day weekend to prevent outbursts at gatherings like the ones that took place last weekend.

According to Quebec City police (SPVQ), they initiated several interventions last weekend due to gatherings in parks where young people engaged in "the consumption of alcoholic beverages and drugs, behaviour disturbing public order and criminal offences."

In a statement issued Thursday morning, police warned that they will not allow these situations to recur, and will deploy officers to prevent "any excesses related to these gatherings."

"Our interventions, if necessary, will be carried out with zero tolerance for any situation that could undermine public order and the safety of our citizens," warned communications Sgt. David Poitras, who also said there are risks associated with these events.

"In addition to responding to public order disturbances, our police officers also have to deal with severely intoxicated youngsters who, at times, have to be hospitalized. The sometimes chaotic and disorganized aspect of this kind of gathering could jeopardize the safety of any young person attending," he said.

The first large-scale gathering took place last Friday in the Patro de Charlesbourg area. According to Quebec City police, "several hundred young people" gathered, consumed alcohol, set off fireworks and got into fights.

Judging that the crowd was "hostile" at one point, police used pepper spray. A 15-year-old boy, allegedly blocking the path of a patrol car, was also arrested, then released to his parents.

The next day, police were dispatched to the Courville area of Beauport. According to the police report, there were "more than 100 young people" at the event.

A 14-year-old was arrested in connection with events on Friday evening, and some 15 fines were issued.

Police are inviting any resident with information about a similar gathering to contact them confidentially at 418 641-AGIR.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 16, 2024.