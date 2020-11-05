QUEBEC CITY -- Police raided a residence and seized cannabis plants on Thursday morning in a residential area in Quebec City's Charlesbourg borough.

Quebec City police (SPVQ) said that the search carried out on a property located on Laval Ave. led to a major seizure of plants as well as the arrest of two people.

# OPÉRATION | Perquisition en cours par l’unité ACCÈS Cannabis du SPVQ | Secteur de l’Avenue de Laval dans l’arrondissement de Charlesbourg | Importante saisie de plants de cannabis sur les lieux | Deux arrestations ont été effectuées. pic.twitter.com/V55IPU66ta — Service de police de la Ville de Québec (@SPVQ_police) November 5, 2020

By mid-morning, no further details of the operation had been disclosed by police.

The operation was led by members of the ACCÈS Cannabis unit of the SPVQ.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2020.