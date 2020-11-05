Advertisement
Quebec City police raid marijuana grow op and arrest two people
Published Thursday, November 5, 2020 10:46AM EST Last Updated Thursday, November 5, 2020 12:28PM EST
QUEBEC CITY -- Police raided a residence and seized cannabis plants on Thursday morning in a residential area in Quebec City's Charlesbourg borough.
Quebec City police (SPVQ) said that the search carried out on a property located on Laval Ave. led to a major seizure of plants as well as the arrest of two people.
By mid-morning, no further details of the operation had been disclosed by police.
The operation was led by members of the ACCÈS Cannabis unit of the SPVQ.
-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2020.