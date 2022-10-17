Quebec City police officer charged with assault

Quebec's police watchdog announced Monday that assault charges have been laid against a Quebec City police officer following two investigations into police operations last year.

Jacob Picard, 27, was charged by way of summons, the Bureau of Independent Investigators (BEI) said in a statement. He is expected to appear at the Quebec City courthouse on Nov. 28 to face charges of assault causing bodily harm and assault.

The Quebec government mandated the BEI to conduct the two investigations in December 2021, after violent altercations last year, including some caught on video.

The BEI said the investigations concerned several events in Quebec City: two on or about Nov. 20, 2021 on Grande-Allée Street and de la Chevrotière Street, as well as another on or about Oct. 17, 2021, in a bar on St-Joseph Street.

The BEI said in a statement it would not provide further details, citing "respect for the judicial process."

More details to come.