A Quebec City officer was acquitted on Friday on charges of criminal negligence and dangerous driving stemming from a 2014 collision that left a cyclist dead in St-Roch area.

In his verdict, Judge Rene de la Sablonniere said Simon Beaulieu found himself in an “unfortunate and stupid accident” caused by a mechanical defect in his vehicle.

On Sept. 3, 2014, cyclist Guy Blouin was struck by Bealieu’s police car.

Police attorney Maxime Roy praised the judge’s “thorough, reasoned and thoughtful” decision, saying the defence had always maintained the incident was accidental.

In a statement, Quebec City police extended their sympathies to Blouin’s family and said they are committed to improving their officers’ emergency driving training.

A complaint lodged with the police ethics committee was put on hold during the trial but will now proceed as the police commissioner evaluates the outcome of the case.