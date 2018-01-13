Quebec City police officer acquitted in cyclist's death
Quebec City Police Service insignia
Published Saturday, January 13, 2018 12:07PM EST
A Quebec City officer was acquitted on Friday on charges of criminal negligence and dangerous driving stemming from a 2014 collision that left a cyclist dead in St-Roch area.
In his verdict, Judge Rene de la Sablonniere said Simon Beaulieu found himself in an “unfortunate and stupid accident” caused by a mechanical defect in his vehicle.
On Sept. 3, 2014, cyclist Guy Blouin was struck by Bealieu’s police car.
Police attorney Maxime Roy praised the judge’s “thorough, reasoned and thoughtful” decision, saying the defence had always maintained the incident was accidental.
In a statement, Quebec City police extended their sympathies to Blouin’s family and said they are committed to improving their officers’ emergency driving training.
A complaint lodged with the police ethics committee was put on hold during the trial but will now proceed as the police commissioner evaluates the outcome of the case.
Latest Montreal News
- Als sign former Buccaneer QB Freeman to two-year deal
- Two Concordia teachers removed from classes amid sexual misconduct investigation
- Hawaii gets accidental warning of inbound ballistic missile
- Eight years later, Haiti still recovering from devastating earthquake
- Lac-Megantic deliberations enter third day