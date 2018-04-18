

The Canadian Press





Quebec City Police have reportedly located the body of a child inside of a home, but have not confirmed whether the child in question is a two-year-old girl reported missing earlier today.

At the request of the family, the SPVQ issued a missing person's notice on Wednesday to find Audrey Gagnon, 23, and her daughter Rosalie.

Late in the afternoon, the police located the young mother in the area of Gaspard Avenue in Quebec City, but without the girl.

According to SPVQ spokeswoman Cindy Paré, the investigators met the mother and fear for the safety of little Rosalie Gagnon.

On Wednesday morning, a citizen reported the presence of an empty stroller near Bon-Air Park, in the Charlesbourg area.

The police investigation determined that the stroller belonged to Audrey Gagnon, a resident of Quebec City.