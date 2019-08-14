

The Canadian Press





Quebec City police have opened an investigation into a possible hate crime at a small retail shop in the Saint-Sacrement area earlier this week.

The Quebec City Police Service (SPVQ) reports that the owner of the establishment complained after his small shop on Sainte Foy St. was vandalized. The shop sells all types of clothing including scarves and Islamic dresses.

Last Monday morning, the owner reported to media that he noticed excrement had been spread on a window of the facade, as well as a soiled diaper on the floor when he arrived at the shop.

When SPVQ officers arrived at the scene, they noticed the mischief, and investigators are considering the vandalism a possible hate crime.

The shop's front door lock was vandalized in the past, and a complaint was lodged with the SPVQ on June 13.