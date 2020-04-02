MONTREAL -- Quebec City police are investigating after gunfire was heard in Val-Bélair, in the La Haute-Saint-Charles borough, last Sunday.

Officers received several 911 calls about the sound of gunshots at 7:37 p.m. at 1177 Pie-XI Sud Boulevard.

Witnesses tell police they saw a man in the parking lot, which is near a hardware store and several homes, when the shots were fired.

He quickly fled the scene, heading northbound on foot on Pie-XI Sud Boulevard before police arrived.

Officers say they are not ruling out the possibility that the suspect may have then embarked in a vehicle, parked in a nearby street.

This report by the Canadian Press was first published April 2, 2020.